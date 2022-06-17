2022 Canada Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

The 2022 Canadian Grand Prix thrusts us into the F1 mid-season. We've now got a decent grip on where the real movers and shakers stand, and after last week's worst-case scenario, the future looks decidedly grim for Ferrari. As always though, absolutely anything could happen within a split second on-track. Here's our full guide on how to watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

Red Bull seems to have remedied the reliability issues that troubled it early in the season – and the breakdown baton has been firmly passed to Ferrari. With Verstappen and Perez sitting pretty at the top of the standings, a healthy chunk of points separates Leclerc and George Russell from the leaders.

But, despite a back-breaking stint at Baku, Mercedes shouldn't be written off yet. While Sir Lewis hasn't been able to convincingly wrangle this season's machine, supposed #2 Russell has been the only driver to finish every race this season within the top five. A couple of lucky breaks, and we could see him topping a podium.

That's all conjecture, though, and it's clear that all eyes will be on Verstappen to mop up at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Should he slip... well, then it's anyone's guess.

Here's how to watch a Canadian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 Canada Grand Prix schedule

Friday

Practice 1: 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 11am PDT / 2pm ET / 4am AEST / 6am NZST

Practice 2: 10pm BST / 11pm CEST / 2pm PDT / 5pm ET / 7am AEST / 9am NZST



Saturday

Practice 3: 6pm BST / 7pm CEST / 10am PDT / 1pm ET / 3am AEST / 5am NZST

Qualifying: 9pm BST / 10pm CEST / 1pm PDT / 4pm ET / 6am AEST / 8am NZST



Sunday

Canada GP: 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 11am PDT / 2pm ET / 4am AEST / 6am NZST

Watch a Canadian Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

There are a number of ways to watch the Canada Grand Prix for free this weekend.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend's is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the Canada Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Canada Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Canada GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Canada Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Head to the ExpressVPN website to sign up risk free (opens in new tab)

Canada Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Canada Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Canada Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Coverage of the Canada GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 7pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 10pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 6pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 9pm. On Sunday, the Canada Grand Prix coverage starts at 6.55pm, for lights out at 7pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Canada Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, and it's showing the Canada Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month – dropping the price to just $17.50 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Canada Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Canada GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Canada GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Canada Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in for a late one, with lights out at the Canada GP at 11pm. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Canada Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to get an F1 Canada GP live stream in New Zealand