Today's best iPhone deal at Verizon isn't the iPhone 13 - it's the iPhone 12

Want to know what's low-key the best deal on the entire Verizon site right now? In our humble opinion it's not on the newest iPhone 13 but on the slightly older (but still good) iPhone 12.

Right now, the carrier is giving away this device (which is still valued $699) away for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) - an absolutely awesome deal that benefits from a low barrier of entry.

Why do we say this? Well, most of the best Verizon deals (opens in new tab) at any one point in the year generally revolve around trading in an old device. Right now, for example, you can get a $800 saving on the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab), Galaxy S22, and even the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but only by handing over that old device. It's great to recycle, of course, but some people just don't have an old device that can fetch that value in a trade.

That's where this 'free' iPhone 12 deal comes in at Verizon - you'll skip out on device payments without the need for a pesky trade in as long as you're picking one up on an eligible unlimited plan. These can be pretty pricey in themselves (around $45 to $90 per month over 36 months), but you'll save $699 on the device payments.

Note, it's likely this Verizon deal on the iPhone 12 will stick around over the weekend but it's looking like one of the more popular choices at the carrier currently. The device itself is on backorder until late June at the moment, so we'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you want a speedier delivery.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon (opens in new tab)

You don't even need to trade in to get the humble iPhone 12 for free at Verizon this week, simply pick one up with a new line on an unlimited plan. That's a total saving of $699 on a device that's still great for 2022. Not only is the iPhone 12 still plenty powerful, featuring a premium design, but it's fully 5G capable for getting the most out of those speedy plans at Verizon.

