This memory foam mattress topper deal gets you a new bed feel for less

Do you need more pressure relief and comfort from your existing bed but can’t spring to a new mattress just yet? Then a bed topper is a good alternative, and at Nolah Sleep you can currently save $50 on a pressure-relieving memory foam topper, with prices from $249.

The 2” thick Nolah Mattress Topper uses a range of materials to ensure it remains breathable and able to wick away moisture, preventing heat from pooling up inside and causing you to overheat. The main draw is the brand’s own AirFoam technology, designed to deliver higher levels of cooling and pressure relief compared to standard memory foam. It also comes in two levels of firmness: Plush or Luxury Firm.

The biggest difference you can make to your in-bed comfort is to ensure you are snoozing on the best mattress for your body, but sometimes it’s not always feasible to upgrade. Investing in the best mattress topper you can afford, however, will make a difference. Nolah’s offering is a good choice if you have sore joints and need more pressure relief at night.

Nolah Mattress Topper: from $299 $249 at Nolah Sleep

Save $50 - This saving applies to all six sizes, with a queen size down to $349 and a Cal king reduced to $399. That’s a reasonable price for a bed topper of this thickness and quality, and considering how it comes in two firmness levels. You’ll get free shipping, though you will be charged a returns fee if you change your mind during the 30-night trial.

The 2” thick Nolah Mattress Topper uses AirFoam tech to provide contouring comfort and deeper pressure relief in all sleeping positions, with a moisture-wicking organic cotton cover boosting breathability. It will fit mattresses measuring 10” to 15” deep, and uses thick elasticated bands at each corner to better anchor to your bed.

At 30 nights, the topper is much shorter than the trial period for Nolah’s mattresses, but shipping is free via FedEx. You will have to cover the cost of return postage if you change your mind during the trial, though.

Nolah Sleep also has a range of bedding accessories on sale at the moment, including pillows, eco-friendly bamboo bed sheets, and its best mattress protector for safeguarding your bed from stains and spills.

This article is part of TechRadar's Sleep Week 2022 (running from Sunday 13 to Saturday 19 March), a week-long celebration of all things slumber. We'll be bringing you proven techniques and tips to help you sleep better, and have rounded-up all the top-rated tech to transform your sleep.