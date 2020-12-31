This MacBook-inspired laptop has the highest screen resolution found on a cheap notebook

What is it? Meet the VBook from challenger brand Alldocube. It is the equivalent of a Rolls Royce Ghost fitted with a 1L engine. A beautiful laptop inspired by Apple but marred by some very dubious choices.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? It has the highest screen resolution of any budget laptop we have come across with a spectacular 100% sRGB coverage. If you've found something similar with a lower price tag, let us know via Twitter!

How much does it cost? It is available from Banggood for $299.99 (about £220/AU$390) using the code BGVbook for the CN warehouse. That's an extra $40 off the current sale price of $339.99. Overall, you get almost 48% off its suggested retail price. Hurry up though as the deal ends on January 31 2021.

Laptop with best screen under $500 Alldocube VBook laptop: $539.99 $299.99 at Banggood

Save $40 using the code BGVBook for the CN warehouse. The VBook is a laptop that has a 6-megapixel display, the highest on anything under $500. Hurry up! This offer ends on January 31, 2021.View Deal

We've build a list of the best workstations available

Check out our list of the best video editing PCs on the market

Here's our choice of the best mobile workstations around

What else should we know? The 13.5-inch IPS display that adorns it has a 6-megapixel resolution and is probably the best you can settle for under $500, especially with a 100% sRGB coverage. That's the same as the PixelSense display on the Surface Book 3 from Microsoft, a laptop that costs five times more. We love the full metal body and the full HD webcam as well as the USB Type-C power delivery feature. However the Celeron N3350 is simply far too slow in this day and age and paired with 256GB eMMC, will deliver some painful user experiences that can be alleviated slightly by the presence of 8GB of RAM.

Any cons? The Intel Celeron N3350 is barely better than the Intel Atom x5-z8350. We'd prefer 4GB of RAM with 128GB SSD and any quad-core CPU like the Celeron N4100.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet.

Check out these PC deals where you are

Today's best HP Omen Desktop PC deals Mighty Ape View Similar Mighty Ape No price information Check Mighty Ape

Bear in mind