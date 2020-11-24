The best selling printer on Amazon has a nifty feature all printers should…copy

Amazon's best selling printer HP Envy Photo 6255 wireless printer: $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $69.90 - This Alexa-compatible all-in-one inkjet printer comes with 3-months of Canva Pro and 3-months HP instant Ink. This compact device prints borderless 2-sided copy with ease and you can print up to 900 sheets for free.View Deal

Meet the HP Envy Photo 6255, the best selling printer at Amazon as Black Friday looms. This wireless inkjet all-in-one printer currently sells for $79.99, a 47% discount off its list price of $149.89 with free shipping and free returns. Add a 4-year protection plan for only $9.99 at the time of purchase for added peace of mind.

HP says that this printer, which is made from recycled printers and other electronics, is its most versatile to date; it can print (obviously) with automatic two-side/duplex, copy and scan.

The Envy Photo 6255 can be controlled by voice (using an optional Alexa device), is smart enough for automatic media sensing and can produce borderless photos and flyers, great for some WFH tasks or for school homework.

Best of all though is that you get three months of Instant Ink and Canva for free. The former allows you to print out up to 900 pages of anything you want for free. You will then have to pay $0.99 per month for 15 pages (or up to $24.99 for 700 pages per month).

Canva is a creative marketplace that’s great for designers and creators. HP’s Canva offer gives you three free months worth $30 in all, giving you access to an inspiring collection of premium templates, tools and content.

