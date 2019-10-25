The best Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL plans and prices in Australia

Google has officially launched the much-leaked successors to its Pixel throne, offering up another pair of camera-centric smartphones that focus heavily on the AI and other smart features that the company is known for.

The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL are available in either 64GB or 128GB configurations, with both handsets sharing almost all of their key features, outside of the display and battery size.

This means that both handsets sport the new dual-camera array, becoming the first Pixel handsets to forego the single lens setup, with a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP telephoto now working together to produce zoomed images in higher resolution and depth-of-field effects found in portrait modes and bokeh style shots.

Both also offer access to Google's new Motion Sense, which uses radar scanners to detect gestures made in front of the phone as well as movement in order to wake the phone and have it scan your face to unlock the device.

As for the differences, the Pixel 4 packs in a 5.7-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,280 resolution, as well as a 2,800mAh battery. The bigger Pixel 4 XL, however, bumps this up to a 6.3-inch display with a 1,440 x 3,040 resolution and 3,700mAh battery to compensate for the extra power draw.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available in Just Black, Clearly White and the limited edition Oh So Orange colour schemes in Australia.

Google Pixel 4 plans

Outright, you'll be paying AU$1,049 for the 64GB version of the Google Pixel 4 and AU$1,199 for the 128GB storage option, which is actually cheaper than last year's Pixel 3 pricing.

With that said, it's still over a thousand dollars-worth of smartphone, so a plan might be the go if you don't want to fork out loads of cash immediately. A few telcos are offering pre-order bonuses too, such as Bluetooth speakers and Google Nest Hub devices, to sweeten the deal.

Editor's Choice - Google Pixel 4 128GB | 100GB data | 3 months free | Bonus Harman/Kardon speaker | AU$105 pm This is an absolute pearler from Optus – 100GB for less than a hundred bucks a month, unlimited international talk and text, and you get 3 months of plan fees waived (saving you AU$255 over the course of the plan, so long as you sign up before 24/11). Plus, if you sign up before the end of 2019, you'll get a bonus Harman/Kardon Citation ONE speaker valued at AU$299. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,376

Google Pixel 4 XL plans

As is the case with its smaller sibling, the Google Pixel 4 XL is available in either 64GB or 128GB storage configurations, and these will cost you AU$1,279 and AU$1,429 outright respectively.