Save big on the Anker Eufycam 2 wireless security camera with this deal

Home security systems are a great way for ensuring peace of mind when you’re not at home, but they can be pricey, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just slashed the cost of one of the best home security cameras you can buy.

The Anker Eufycam 2 , which currently holds top spot in our list of the ‘best home security cameras’, has been discounted by $49 in the US for a limited time. The two-camera kit, which also includes a base station, is now just $239.99 – that’s a 17% saving on the list price.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Eufycam 2 deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Eufycam 2 – on Black Friday last year it dropped to $199.99 for the two-camera kit – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a wireless security camera system.

The wireless security cameras can record video in Full HD when motion is detected, but what really makes this system stand out is that it can be used subscription-free. Up to 16GB of video can be stored on the base station at any one time, which equates to around a month’s worth of footage.

Today's best Eufycam 2 deal in the US

Anker Eufycam 2 two-camera kit: $289.00 $239.99 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the Eufycam 2 two-camera wireless security camera kit by 17%, making it $239.99 during this limited-time deal. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen –- on Black Friday the camera was slashed to just $199.99 – but if you're in the market for a security camera it's worth grabbing now, as we're not sure when we'll see this low price againView Deal

The Eufycam 2 security cameras are IP67-rated making them weather-proof, and Anker claims the rechargeable batteries will last an entire year between charges. They also come with night vision to ensure video recorded in the dark can be seen more clearly, and a two-way talk feature that lets you hear and speak to anyone in the camera’s field of view.

More Anker Eufycam 2 security camera deals