Protect your small business with Avast’s endpoint protection

By published

Get a whopping discount from Avast business security suites

Avast Business
(Image credit: Future)

As cybercrime tactics evolve, and the damage their actions bring grows more expensive, the need for state-of-the-art antivirus software grows. Now, one of the world’s leading antivirus brands, Avast, has prepared a special offer to ensure the security of your endpoints without burning a hole in your wallet. 

Avast Business is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, designed for firms of all shapes and sizes, from employees working remotely, across small, family businesses, to large enterprises.

Users can expect an award-winning business antivirus solution, impenetrable defenses against viruses, phishing, ransomware, spyware, zero-seconds, as well as Wi-Fi vulnerabilities. Avast’s solutions are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, for best-in-class cybersecurity protection. 

A single subscription gets you an online management platform, device protection covering Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices, data protection, IT protection, and a whole slew of other features. 

Don’t miss out on the special offer:

There’s nothing to lose, as Avast Business offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Avast Business features: What you get with this deal

Device:

  • Antivirus, ransomware, spyware, and malware  protection 
  • USB protection
  • Business data protection keeps personal, business, and customer data safe

Privacy:

  • Built-in VPN to encrypt the data and secure the internet connection  
  • Password protection keeps credentials stored in the browser secure 
  • Webcam protection prevents unauthorized apps from accessing your computer’s webcam 

Performance:

  • Online management platform to easily set up protection, manage subscriptions and monitor the devices 
  • 24/5 IT support - fast, friendly, and skilled 
  • Patch management automatically fixes software vulnerabilities 
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.