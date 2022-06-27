One of the top web hosting providers has launched its biggest summer sale

If you’re looking for a great deal on a web hosting provider, you could be in luck as SiteGround launches its summer sale.

From June 27, 2022 till August 31, 2022, SiteGround is slashing 80% off its StartUp, GrowBig and GoGeek shared hosting plans.

As if that huge discount isn’t enough, the Bulgarian web hosting provider is also offering a free website transfer on all plans.

Shared hosting on a budget

That means from just $14.99 per month, its StartUp plan is available for $2.99 per month for 12 months. Its GrowBig plan is discounted from $24.99 to just $4.99 per month, and the GoGeek plan, usually $39.99 per month, is now going for just $7.99 per month.

In a great-value deal, SiteGround has outdone itself with price drops that exceed its 2021 shared hosting sale . If you missed SiteGround’s 75% off Valentine’s day sale , you won’t want to let this summer sale pass you by.

With this deal you’ll get access to all SiteGround premium hosting features and security services, including:

• Ultrafast PHP hosting with free and easy-to-use CDN

• Managed WordPress service with unique speed and security solutions

• SG Optimizer plugin

• SG Security plugin

• Fast support reaching 90%+ resolution of issues at first contact

• Professional email accounts

• Daily backups

• Free SSL certificates

Once signed up, you can take advantage of yet another special offer – 50% off SiteGround’s best-selling add-ons: Site Scanner security service that will fully protect your websites from malware; and premium SiteGround CDN .

Why is this a great deal?

Apart from the obvious price drop, SiteGround’s most expensive plan, now on offer for just $7.99 per month, comes with unlimited websites, 40GB web space, unmetered traffic, free WordPress installation and migration, as well as free SSL , email and so much more.

You also have access to free private DNS, allowing you to choose a custom domain name for your nameservers.

With SiteGround, you can transfer your site quickly with its professional website transfer service delivered by their experts. SiteGround also patches against common WordPress-related exploits through its server firewall.

SiteGround is known for being on the more pricey end of the shared hosting service scale but with this deal, its hosting offering falls in line with its competitors, giving you the chance to save big and spend little.