Grab this exclusive ecommerce website design service deal from IONOS

IONOS, the web hosting provider that also offers website builder and domain registrar services, recently expanded its Design Service portfolio and has now slashed £200 off the set up fee.

This exclusive deal from IONOS means anyone in the market for an ecommerce-specific website design service can pick one up at a discounted price for a limited time.

The new ecommerce design service covers everything from copywriting to privacy templates and SEO tools .

Today's best deal IONOS ecommerce design service setup | $999 $799

Get $200 off IONOS' ecommerce website design service setup fee and pay $70 per month (excl. VAT) for the service, which includes an online store with three pages, 50 products, and 50 product detail pages.

How it works

In an initial consultation, the designers at IONOS collect information about your business, products, and goals for your ecommerce store.

Using the information you provide, they create an online store with a shop-front, three additional web pages and a page that can be used for terms and conditions. You can get all of this for just $70 per month excluding VAT.

As well as the online shop with three pages, 50 products and 50 product detail pages, the ecommerce website design service also includes setup of payment and shipping methods, unlimited maintenance, edits and updates, Facebook and Instagram shop integration, and full training on how to use your online shop.

Until March 31st, IONOS is offering a hefty 20% discount on its set up fee, which is currently priced at $799 (down from $999).

Why is this a great deal?

The launch of the website design service brings new benefits to those looking to kickstart an ecommerce website , especially for those who need a guiding hand in setting up their online store.

Despite the sizable discount, you’ll get the exact same quality of service, with the addition of a maintenance offering that’s available for any queries or adjustments needed to optimize and develop your online store once it’s been published.