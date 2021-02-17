Grab the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner for less

The best cordless vacuum cleaners are more compact and lightweight than their wired counterparts, but they can be costly so when they’re discounted it’s always welcome – and Amazon and Currys just slashed the price of one of the best cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner has been discounted by more than £100, bringing it down to just £249 – that’s a 29% saving on the RRP.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK deals in your region.)

This isn’t the lowest price we've seen the cordless vacuum – on Black Friday last year it dropped to £199.99 – but if you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner it represents a good saving.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £249.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £100 off the cost off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum, making it £249. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen for this flexible cordless vacuum, which has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair getting tangled around the brush roller – it’s been as low as £199.99 on Black Friday – but if you want a vacuum now this is a good deal, and we’re not sure when it will be discounted to this price again. View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £249.00 at Currys

Currys is matching Amazon when it comes to dropping the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum. In our review we found that the vacuum offered plenty of suction power, effectively picking up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors. View Deal

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum can be converted into a hand-held cleaner, which is great for stairs, and the battery lasts up to 40 minutes between charges. The dust bin, which holds up 0.4 litres, is easy to empty too.

More Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner deals