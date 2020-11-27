Grab the cheapest 2TB cloud storage deal ever this Black Friday, only on TechRadar

With Polar Backup, you get cloud storage that's also packed with features to ensure data privacy, a smooth backup, data availability on-demand, consistent storage, and a lot more in an intuitive and user-friendly system.

On Black Friday, get 2TB of cloud storage for a limited-time discounted rate of $1.99 for the first year, and get the normal price of $42 thereafter. This deal lets users preserve their pictures, videos, and other types of data for the lowest annual fee.

Polar Backup’s system is built around Amazon’s AWS advanced technology that lets them provide only the highest-quality reliable cloud storage. This also keeps storage and backups running smoothly so users can easily manage, sort, and locate your files with Polar Backup’s easy to use platform.

Backup your local, external and network drives with end to end encryption and tons of special features for the lowest price. This offer gives you up to 2TB of cloud storage.

Why is this a good deal?

Polar Backup is offering 2TB for less than $2 and while it is an introductory offer that is only valid for the first year, the normal price - $42 - is very affordable as well. This is the lowest price one can get the best cloud storage in the market for.

With their cutting edge technology, cloud storage is done smart. That means users can get faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication and block-level uploads, and they can back their files up from their laptops, PC’s and Mac devices.