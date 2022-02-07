Grab 30% off this password manager to protect yourself and your family online

There are few things more annoying than trying to log into one of your online accounts and realizing that you've forgotten the password.

Thankfully, picking up one of the best password managers is a straightforward way to ensure you don't forget your password and maintain your online security. And with Keeper Security's latest offer this just became quite affordable. The security outfit has shaved 30% off on its plans, one of which includes 10GB cloud storage.

Each plan suits different needs, but if you're looking for the most cost-effective option, you can pay a mere $24.49 for a whole year of the Keeper Unlimited Plan. The plan helps you generate super secure passwords, lets you log in with fingerprint or face ID and much more.

Not only are these great discounts, but they're from a provider we rank the third best overall when it comes to password managers (see our Keeper Password Manager review).

These ace password security deals in full:

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Excellent value for money, this plan allows for multiple users (up to 5 on one device), so it's great for families or groups trying to cut the costs. You're looking at getting an extra 10GB cloud storage, a web app, emergency access, unlimited storage of identity and payment information, secure record sharing and plenty more.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security is one of the best-rated password manager brands around and scored highly in our review.

"Keeper has industry-leading security with a strict zero-knowledge policy to keep your company’s passwords safe. For managing sensitive information across various teams and roles, Keeper is hard to beat," said our expert.

Courtesy of the 30% discount currently on offer, this password manager is now even more difficult to pass up.