Get 3 months of Amazon FreeTime for $0.99/£0.99 to keep the kids busy while you're homeschooling

If your kids are bored at home, or you could use some more homeschooling material, this limited-time offer of three months of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (family plan) for just $0.99 / £0.99 (was $29.99) is worth considering.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (or Amazon Fire for Kids, as it's called in the UK) currently gives you access to over 20,000 popular books, audiobooks, videos, apps, games, and educational materials. They're appropriate for ages 3 to 12, and easily accessible via the service's curated, kid-friendly browser. With Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, your kids are going to be developing numeracy, literacy and other key skills with content from recognized names such as Disney, PBS Kids, and Ceebeebies.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited | 3-month family plan for $0.99

Let your kids learn, read, and watch with over 20,000 age-appropriate books, shows, and games from trusted favorites. Compatible with a range of iOS, Android, Kindle and Fire devices and featuring strict parental controls for your peace of mind.

View Deal

This limited-time offer (which is valid until 15th April) is for the three-month Family Plan, which gives up to four children unlimited access to the entire FreeTime catalog. It normally costs $29.99 every three months, so not only are you getting a ton of content, you're also saving yourself a massive 97% on the original subscription cost.

Unsubscribing is easy, so you can jump on this deal and cancel it before the three-month time period is up. Alternatively, if you have one child, you could also consider the one-month free trial on the monthly single child plan - but three months for less than $1/£1 will keep your kids busy for longer.

As parents, you're strictly in control with a newly included dashboard. This interface enables you to tailor the service to each child: you can put strict time limits into effect, add age restrictions, and even prioritize learning time before playtime with new educational goals.

FreeTime Unlimited is currently compatible with iOS, Android, Fire, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. It's a really cheap way to keep your kids busy with hundreds of hours of entertainment and learning.

Not looking for kids' entertainment, but want some free Amazon goodies? Check out some similar offers below.

Other great free Amazon offers

Free Audible Stories | 100s of free audiobooks for kids

For as long as schools are closed, Audible is open, offering over 300 free kids audiobooks right now. There's everything here, from the littlest listeners pre-school range up to literary classics - available in six languages and on any compatible device.

View Deal

Free Audible | 30-day free trial

If all these free kids books have piqued your interest but you'd prefer adult genres, try this 30-day free trial of Audible. We rated it our best audiobook site in 2020, and you'll get access to over 200,000 audiobooks for one month completely free.

View Deal