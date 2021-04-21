Expand your horizons with this super affordable online learning subscription

Online learning platforms provide a great deal of help for anyone with the desire to learn, and one of the best and most affordable services around is Skillshare.

Skillshare is in the businesses of unlocking potential, with classes on topics ranging from design and creative writing to music, photography, web development and more.

This month, exclusive to readers of TechRadar Pro, Skillshare is offering a 40% discount on annual membership with coupon code aff40dtp. This includes thousands of different classes, offline access to downloadable courses and discounts on exciting creative resources, services, and benefits.

Best e-learning deal Skillshare Premium - $99 $59.40/£43.13 per year

Explore new passions and get lost in your creativity, while learning from only the best and most experienced mentors. For 40% off, use code aff40dtp.View Deal

The courses are taught by experts who want to share their knowledge gained from experience with pupils who are looking to expand their upon their own.

The platform is also designed to integrate seamlessly with normal routines. Users can take their courses with them anywhere, so they can learn at their own pace, wherever they may be. All they have to do is download the app.

New Skillshare courses are also added every month, which means new skills are always just a few screen-taps away.

Skillshare maintains that learning is a lifelong journey and everything you need is included in the cost of the annual subscription. The Premium plan, which usually costs $99/year, is available at only $59.40 per year for a limited time only.

Why is this a great deal?

Skillshare classes are fun and can be accessed anywhere, any time. The courses are perfect for anyone looking for a hobby project that will help them expand their knowledge at the same time.

A Skillshare subscription could also be extremely useful for anyone that works in an industry that requires them to keep up with new trends, because the platform is always evolving.