Build a website for just $1.99 with Zyro's exclusive new deal

As far as cheap website builder plans go, this deal from Zyro might just take the crown. In an exclusive offer to TechRadar readers, you can sign up for Zyro's Website plan for just $1.99 per month for one year. That works out at just £23.88 for the entire year.

Included in this exclusive offer, a free domain for one year, free email for three months, marketing integrations and 24/7 customer support.

If you are looking to create a professional portfolio, blog or personal website, Zyro slashing 78% off its Website plan might just be the deal you need to rocket-launch your online presence.

Zyro knocks 78% off its Website plan for one year - exclusive to TechRadar readers. For a wide range of features including a free domain for one year and free web hosting, you can build and manage your website for just $1.99 per month.

Why is this a great deal?

Zyro, known for its easy-to-use website builder capabilities, eliminates some of the struggles beginners stumble across when building a website.

Over 250,000 small business owners have trusted Zyro to deliver top-quality websites, with plans that are affordable and features that are transparent.

The website builder offers AI-powered solutions such as logos, slogans and brand name generators.

For small businesses looking to create a website, Zyro’s drag-and-drop builder plans comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, which is more than enough reason to test it out for yourself.

For $1.99 per month, you also get unlimited bandwidth, unlimited storage, free web hosting, security with SSL, SEO tools, blogging tools and more.

Zyro also offers Facebook Messenger live chat, WhatsApp live chat, as well as Google tag maker, which gives you the ability to collect data on your website users’ behavior to make better business decisions using the insights. What’s even better is that you don’t need to know or touch a single line of code.

If ease-of-use and affordability are you top priorities when looking for a website builder, this Zyro deal definitely ticks those boxes.