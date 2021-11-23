Bluehost cuts up to 75% off website builder and web hosting this Black Friday

Web hosting deals are always a good thing to look out for during the Black Friday deals bonanza, especially if you have just begun your journey creating an online presence for yourself or your business.

Bluehost dominates the market this year as it slashes 75% off selected shared hosting plans and 60% off its recently launched website builder plans.

Now, designing a professional website has never been easier and cheaper as you enjoy building your dream site in WordPress without using any code, all while saving some money in your pocket.

This Black Friday, get your hands on cheap shared hosting from Bluehost. Pay just $2.65 a month for new customers when you commit to a 12 month package. > Basic plan: $2.65/mo

> Choice plus plan: $4.95/mo

Web hosting deals

Shared hosting is one of the most economical ways to get your website connected to the Internet so you can start building your online portfolio.

From now till November 28, Bluehost’s basic shared hosting plan is now down to just $2.65 a month for new customers when you commit to a 12 month package. With the basic plan, you get one website, 50 GB SSD Storage, custom themes, and 24/7 customer support.

As if that isn’t enough, Bluehost has also cut the price of its choice plus plan that comes with added privacy and security features. You can enjoy this package for just $4.95 a month when you select the 12 month plan.

What’s great about this particular deal is that it's available to both new and existing Bluehost customers.

Website builder deals

With Bluehost’s website builder, you get the luxury of choosing from over 300 website design templates and get a free domain for one year.

This Black Friday, Bluehost is offering new customers its basic builder plan for $2.65 a month if you opt for the 12 month plan. If you choose to sign up to the basic plan for one month, it's $2.95 a month.

Bluehost’s pro plan that’s usually $13.95 a month over 36 months ($14.95 annually), $23.99 on renewal, is going for just $9.95 a month for 12 months this Black Friday.

Big savings on Bluehost's WordPress friendly website builder this Black Friday. The plan comes with unlimited websites, free SSL and includes hosting too. > Basic Plan 1 Month: $2.95/mo

> Basic Plan 12 month: $2.65/mo

> Pro Plan 12 month: $9.95/mo

Why is this a good deal?

Bluehost is known for being one of the best web hosting providers on the market. It’s easy-to-use platform makes building a website easier than riding a bike for the first time.

All of Bluehost’s hosting packages come with a free domain for one year, free CDN, and a free SSL certificate.

The website builder comes with blog post management, an image library with unlimited uploads, and free email marketing.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best web hosting services out there, there is now no need to wait until Black Friday as Bluehost has got you covered.