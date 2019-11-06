Antivirus software deals in Australia: Coupons, discounts and sales (2019)

There are a range of great antivirus solutions available to protect your devices and, here at TechRadar, our security experts carry out ongoing testing in order to track down the absolute best antivirus suites on offer.

Finding the suite you want is just the first step, however, and with cybersecurity an ongoing expense it can be costly if you're not careful. In order to help you save on your security costs, we’ve created this page to list the current antivirus deals on offer from the big antivirus brands.

Find great bargains and compare Australian prices on the latest tech at Getprice.

Current antivirus offers

Bitdefender range

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | AU$40 per year (was AU$69.99, save AU$30) This isn't the cheapest price we've seen on this package – it's definitely dropped to a wonderful price of just AU$28 a year. While that was excellent value for money on an antivirus package, this is still one of the best money can buy. It’s quite accurate when it comes to virus detection and effectively blocks access to malicious sites. It also has a password manager which auto-completes credit card details and can be used across three devices.View Deal

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 | AU$54.99 per year (was AU$119.99, save AU$65) If you’re family uses devices ranging across Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, this complete package will protect them all. You’ll be able to protect up to five devices and get set up parental controls for any machine your kids use, now at one of the lowest prices we've seen recently.View Deal

Bitdefender Internet Security | AU$49.99 per year (was AU$99.99, save AU$50) Exclusively for Windows PCs, this solution adds to the Bitdefender Antivirus Plus package with a parental advisor, making it a great package for families with young children. It covers up to three devices and offers the usual anti-spam filters, firewall and file encryption features.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac | AU$39.98 per year (was AU$69.99, save AU$30) For those who are locked into Apple’s ecosystem and don’t own a Windows machine, then this might be the best option for you. You can protect up to three macOS devices and protect yourself from ransomware attacks and block adware with this solution.View Deal

Bitdefender Small Office Security | AU$129.98 (was AU$199.99, save AU$70) Own a small business? The solution you need will be slightly different to what a home-use PC will require and Bitdefender has you covered with 35% off on the Small Office Security package. You can protect up to 10 machines running Windows, macOS, Android or iOS, and keep your system from being exploited by vulnerabilities.View Deal

McAfee range

McAfee Total Protection | from AU$63.95 per year (was AU$84.95, save AU$21) One of the more popular names when it comes to antivirus solutions, McAfee has a similar package to Bitdefender’s Total Security, but for a cheaper price. If you use just the one device, then all you pay for an annual licence is $63.95. Need to keep more devices protected? The McAfee Total Protection subscription for up to 10 devices is under AU$100. However, we'd recommend you keep an eye on our antivirus deals as the price of this software has dropped to about AU$25 in the past and could do so again.View Deal

McAfee Antivirus Plus | from $19.95 per year (was $99.95, save $80) This package will protect any Windows or macOS machine or any Android and iOS device, with a firewall, anti-spam filter and more. If you need it for just a single device, there’s plenty of bang for buck here, costing you just under $20 a year. However, if you take it up to 10 devices, that’s $99.95 for the package.View Deal

Panda Security range

Panda Dome Advanced | AU$49.79 per year (was AU$82.99, save AU$37.20) For 40% off, you get virus and ransomware protection, a filter for malicious websites and the ability to safely shop and bank online. There’s also a VPN for anonymous browsing and parental controls. This price, though, only protects a single PC.View Deal

Panda Dome Essential Antivirus | AU$35.95 per year (was AU$58.99, save AU$23.04) This is a more basic solution as compared to Panda Dome Advanced, but protects you with a firewall, works on both Windows and Mac machines, or on smartphones. The only difference between the two is that the Essential package doesn’t come with parental controls.View Deal

Trend Micro range

Trend Micro Maximum Security | from AU$79.95 per year (was AU$87.95, save AU$8) It’s one of the more expensive options available, but you get complete protection against ransomware and viruses, plus adds a password manager and parental controls for all your devices, including mobiles. There are three licences available for this package and we’d recommend you opt for the 6-device Best solution for AU$99.95 per year, saving you AU$43. View Deal

Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac | from AU$49.95 per year (was AU$54.95, save AU$5) Like most other brands, Trend Micro also caters to macOS users exclusively. The Antivirus for Mac package offers similar safeguards as the Maximum Security package, but the basic licence doesn’t cover mobile devices. For those looking to maximise on the savings, we’d recommend the 6-device AU$149.95 a year subscription as it adds protection for mobile devices and provides additional benefits like virus removal and health checks, along with saving you AU$70.View Deal

Other recommendations

Kaspersky range

Kaspersky Total Security | AU$74.97 per year (was AU$149.95, 50% off) The 5-device option of Kasperksy's Total Security is currently 50% off, which brings down the annual cost by half! With this package, you can protect all the devices you and your family use, be they macOS, Windows or mobile. In case you’re not sure whether this solution is for you, there is a 30-day trial period.View Deal

Kaspersky Total Security | AU$29.97 per year (was AU$59.95, 50% off) If you're only looking to secure one device, thankfully the same discount applies to the single device option, to be used on a PC, Mac or mobile. Similarly, there is also a 30-day trial period if you want to check it out beforehand.View Deal

Do you need antivirus?

It’s the digitally connected age – everyone uses at least one electronic device (most have multiple) to communicate with the wider world, be it a laptop, a desktop PC or a mobile phone. We use them to send and receive emails, shop online and stay in touch via social media. As a result there’s a staggering amount of data going through our devices, including personal and financial information.

It’s a veritable smorgasbord of targets for cyber criminals looking to steal this data and, let’s face it, we’re nowhere near controlling the threat from the hackers plaguing the internet. In fact, cyber crime has grown each year, and when you add all that up, it means that it's more important than ever to protect our computers and mobile phones.

While being aware of the threat is an important factor in reducing the chance of getting infected, even the most wary users can still inadvertently find themselves infected. And, if you're part of a multi-device household that includes users of varying technological savvy, then protecting all your devices with one subscription is a worthwhile investment.

Today's commercial antivirus suites offer the most thorough levels of protection you can buy and typically bundle in both multi-device and multiplatform support, so they'll shield not just your Windows PCs, but Apple Macs, Android handsets and iPhones, or tablets too.