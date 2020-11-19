Cyber Monday 2020 in New Zealand: what to expect on November 30

November is an incredibly busy time for sales. First we have Black Friday, and following right after is Cyber Monday. As you might’ve guessed, Cyber Monday is dedicated to online-only deals – though some NZ retailers may buck this trend.

In 2020, Cyber Monday will fall on November 30, which means New Zealanders will have four straight days to shop for bargain buys. While technically a separate day, we’ve found that retailers often carry over their Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday, with few new deals being launched on the day.

Still, you never know what’s going to happen, which is why the TechRadar team is on hand to scour popular online retailers for deep discounts on the day, and we’ll be listing them all right here.

Dell : up to 30% off selected gaming PCs

: up to 30% off selected gaming PCs Lenovo : save up to 57% on selected laptops

: save up to 57% on selected laptops Microsoft : discounts on Xbox games

: discounts on Xbox games Mighty Ape : save on wearables and smart home tech

: save on wearables and smart home tech TheMarket: up to NZ$100 slashed off selected tech

Early Cyber Monday deals for 2020

Nintendo Switch | NZ$489 from TheMarket (save NZ$50) The ever-popular Nintendo Switch rarely sees a price cut, so while this NZ$50 discount may not be much, it’s very likely the best price you’ll find at the moment. This saving is available on the neon Joy-Cons model from TheMarket, and if you want to pick it up for less, you’ll need to claim the coupon code CHRISTMAS50 at checkout. Offer ends December 24.View Deal

Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One | NZ$79 from TheMarket (save NZ$40.95) Cyberpunk 2077 is a much anticipated dystopian-set RPG and, at the moment, TheMarket looks to have the cheapest price for your pre-order. It’s discounted down to NZ$79 for both PS4 and Xbox One, and better yet, the game is compatible with the soon to be released PS5 and Xbox Series X. Pre-order from TheMarket and save NZ$40.95 off RRP.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9300) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$2,699 from Dell (save NZ$900) The Dell XPS 13 is an incredibly luxurious laptop, and it comes with a hefty price tag to match. This particular configuration is on clearance though, so you can save a solid NZ$900 on a stellar piece of hardware. Inside you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM, which delivers excellent performance. As for the bezels, there’s barely any to speak of. Head directly to Dell to pick up this deal.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | NZ$528 from TheMarket (save NZ$71) The Hero 8 Black is no longer GoPro’s top-tier action camera, but that means it’s now available for a price that hits the sweet spot. It’s a fantastic all-rounder, with impressive 4K video and image stabilisation, even when compared to the newer Hero 9 Black. GoPro’s former flagship was already discounted, but you save an extra NZ$50 from TheMarket when you claim the coupon code CHRISTMAS50 at checkout. Available until December 24.View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday began in 2005 when the US’s National Retail Federation noticed a significant spike in online shopping (which was then still in its infancy) on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The timing matched up with Black Friday, and it gave a boost to retailers online sales.

Cyber Monday is now firmly part of the Black Friday shopping phenomenon, and its popularity is sure to grow in New Zealand. Cyber Monday will arrive on November 30 this year, so you’ll have days to score a bargain.

Where to shop during Cyber Monday 2020

While Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping event for Kiwis, plenty of retailers are sure to take part. The majority of deals will be the same offers that were available on Black Friday, provided they didn’t sell out over the weekend.

You can expect deals from online-only sites such as TheMarket and Mighty Ape, but also on the websites of traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as PB Tech, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and The Warehouse.

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday usually wraps up at 11:59pm NZDT on Cyber Monday, marking an official end to the busy November sale season. You’ll likely notice some good-but-not-great deals hanging around for a day or two more, but most discounts on the big-ticket items will be over. Our advice is to add to your cart and check out when you see a really good price.