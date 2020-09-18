Black Friday headphones deals 2020

Black Friday 2020 is coming up soon, and the sales extravaganza is always a great time to pick up a pair of discounted headphones.

This year, we're expecting lots of amazing Black Friday headphone deals to come rolling in throughout November, with Black Friday kicking off officially on November 27.

Then, giving you another chance to grab a pair of the best headphones at a lower price, Cyber Monday 2020 will follow on November 30 – but hot ticket items like the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Sony WH-1000XM4 are sure to sell out fast, so you'll need to be prepared well in advance.

That's where we come in – we've been analyzing the very best headphone deals from Black Friday last year to give you an idea of what you can expect from the sales in 2020 – as well as everything you need to know to secure yourself some amazing discounts come November.

First, let's take a look at some of the best headphone deals from Black Friday last year starting with the US (scroll down for UK deals):

Last year's best Black Friday headphone deals (US)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony were the best in the world (according to us) last year, with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling that made them an easy buy at this price.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal was – it sold out twice on us until it finally died. Expect this to be bettered in 2020.View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly - just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brought that freedom from wires into a package that was a fraction of the cost for just $29.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro were available for $50 off at Amazon, offering up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

These budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper thanks to this great deal from Amazon. Coming in a range of colors, the 1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds sport 6.5 hours of battery from a single charge, a balanced sound, and support for Hi-Res Audio codecs. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: $349 $279 at Amazon

One of the most popular sets of headphones on the market, the QuietComfort 35 II from Bose offer powerful noise-cancelling technology and natural detailed sound. They're at a tempting price at Amazon.View Deal

Last year's best Black Friday headphone deals (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 now £229 at Amazon

These excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans got a staggering £101 discount. Considering they were our favourite headphones at the time, this deal was fantastic.

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £138 at Currys

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale today for £138 - most other stores have completely sold out now, so we don't expect stock to last long here either. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback and talk time from a single charge. If these sell out, be sure to see if Amazon has any left.



Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.97 at Laptops Direct

Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for just £159.97, because nobody likes fumbling for a cable at night. It's so much easier to place your device on a wireless charging pad - and saving £40 in the process is always welcome.

Beats PowerBeats Pro: £219.95 £189 at Amazon

RHA TrueConnect true wireless earbuds: £149.95 £99 at Amazon

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones (Apple): £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

JLab Audio Air Executive true wireless earbuds: £69.99 £49.99 at John Lewis

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £199 at John Lewis

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature-packed headsets. Now at their lowest price ever, this is an outstanding Black Friday deal from John Lewis.

What to expect

What headphone deals can I expect this Black Friday?

Like last year, we're expecting the Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro to be incredibly popular over Black Friday 2020, especially now that the latter have been upgraded with a clever Spatial Audio feature.

When is Black Friday 2020? This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020, though deals tend to start at least a week in advance of the big day, so be sure to mark November 20 in your calendar. Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday. That's not all – Amazon Prime Day is expected to land before Black Friday in October – the official date is still to be confirmed. Usually taking place in July, Amazon's sales event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and could be another great time to find a pair of cheap headphones.

Last year's Black Friday AirPods deals saw the true wireless earbuds with the wireless charging case dropping to $169.99 at BestBuy in the US and £138 at Currys in the UK – and since then, prices have dropped even further, indicating that Black Friday could see the cost of the AirPods (2019) plummet as low as $100 / £100.

While the AirPods Pro weren't significantly discounted in 2019, we think that we'll be in for some big price cuts this year now that they're a little older (and rumors that the AirPods Studio, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro Lite will soon be launched means older models could be discounted heavily).

We're expecting some great true wireless earbuds deals in general over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, as cheaper models have become more commonplace over the last year.

As for noise-cancelling over-ear headphones? We think we'll being seeing some big discounts on the immensely popular Sony WH-100XM3 now that they've been usurped by the Sony WH-1000XM4. Sennheiser has also released a few new headphones over the past year, which means older models like the Momentum 3 Wireless could be discounted.

Running headphones were pretty popular over Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, with great deals on models like the Powerbeats Pro and the Powerbeats 3 – and now that the latter has been succeeded by the new Powerbeats, those discounts are set to get even bigger in 2020.

Black Friday advice

How can I find the best Black Friday headphone deals?

If you want to find the very best headphone deals this Black Friday, be sure to bookmark this page right now – we'll be bringing you the best deals from the beginning of November 2020, when the sales season kicks off.

It's also worth doing some research ahead of Black Friday 2020, as some retailers up prices from August through to October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday.

So, if you have a pair of headphones in mind that you want to buy in November, make a note of the price now and don't be fooled by any devious price hikes. In the same vein, avoid "too good to be true" prices on brands you haven't heard of – there are lots of extremely cheap true wireless earbuds on Amazon that may not be worth your money.

In general, it's best to stick to brands you know and retailers you trust – and these are the deals we'll be posting here at TechRadar, so you can shop with total peace of mind.

If the headphones you have your eye on are particularly popular – like the AirPods Pro for example – bear in mind that any really good deals are likely to sell out quickly, so be ready to take action when you find a discount that appeals.

It's worth creating a wish list – and some retailers like Amazon allow you to do this on their site – so you don't have to waste time looking for the exact model you had in mind.

In case the headphones you want do sell out, it's a good idea to think of some back up models you might like to buy instead. Want the Sony WH-1000XM3? Consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, a similar model that may not sell out so quickly on November 27.

Of course, if you do miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday will be just around the corner, giving you another stab at landing a fantastic deal on the headphones you've been lusting over.