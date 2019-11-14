Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2019: where and when to get the best prices

The Apple AirPods Black Friday deals certainly mark one of the best opportunities of the busy shopping season to get a terrific price on the most popular true wireless headphones on the planet.

Apple AirPods don't come cheap, but our price comparison technology, combined with eagle-eyed deal hunters means you're in the right place to find the best prices between now and Black Friday. The sales don't stop then though, we'll keep things going right through the weekend and until the last breath of Cyber Monday too.

If you'd like to take an early look at the latest prices though, and there are actually some great offers on right now at some stores, we have comparison charts for two versions of the standard Apple AirPods. One with the standard charging case and another roundup of prices for the AirPods with the wireless charging case. We've got you covered for the brand new Apple AirPods Pro too. If you're after AirPods with noise-canceling technology, these are the ones you want.

So naturally, the standard case model is cheaper, but if you have a wireless Qi- charger at home already (or have one on your shopping list) then we'd certainly opt for the wireless case option for added convenience.

Today's best Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2019) deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

The brand new Apple AirPods Pro are out now and already selling out at many of the big-brand US retailers. With a launch price of $249 / £249 AU$399 we're certainly wincing a little, and we're hoping for something better come Black Friday. And if rival devices like Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds go on sale, then Apple might not want to risk losing out any more ground to Sony. We have seen Amazon knock $15 off the price already a few times, so maybe a Black Friday AirPods Pro deal isn't totally off the table.

Should I expect better AirPods Black Friday prices?

Black Friday is certainly the hottest day of the year for potential discounts and this could be the best year for AirPods yet. We're getting super excited because we've seen some massive discounts already this year on our ever-vigilant AirPods prices page. With over a month to go before Black Friday, we've seen the lowest prices ever from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

So we'd like to think prices could drop even lower for the regular AirPods on Black Friday. We've come a long way from the original version of the AirPods, which were in such high demand constantly since release, when Black Friday rolled into town the biggest discount we saw was a measly $7, and it was easily one of the most clicked deals on our site in our Black Friday deals roundups and deal news posts.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Will the older, original AirPods be a better deal?

The original 2016 Apple AirPods have been discontinued a while ago by Apple and we rarely see them pop up at retailers. If they do, they're for refurbished or used models. Seeing as the newer AirPods launched in March this year at the same price, need for the older-gen models vanished overnight.

You'd certainly be forgiven for not being able to tell the two apart. Have a quick look at the specs though and you should see mentions of a new H1 chip, hands-free Siri interactions and 50% more talk time as these are all new features. If you buy AirPods with the wireless charging case, they will be the 2019 versions.

Are new AirPods coming before Black Friday?

Yes, the brand new AirPods Pro are officially here after a sudden announcement from Apple at the end of October.

Noise-canceling is the big new feature that we're most excited to see (and hear!). Proper sweat and water resistance make them much better suited to hitting the gym or being out in light rain too - just don't get them absolutely soaked and you should be fine.

It's not all about AirPods though

It won't just be AirPods getting some of the best discounts of the year. There will be blockbuster deals on a huge range of tech and countless other items besides. Be sure to check out our extensive coverage of Walmart Black Friday deals - hot tip, Walmart has been knocking Apple deals out of the park all year! Naturally, Amazon will try and price match while coming up with its own epic deals too, which you'll find rounded up on our Amazon Black Friday roundup.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on other top products from the Cupertino-based company over on our Black Friday Apple Watch deals page. Or if you're on the lookout for a new phone, then we've got your back for some stunning Black Friday iPhone deals (USA). Don't worry if you're across the pond as our Brit-editors have the leading selection of the best Black Friday iPhone deals (UK).