The best fitness headphones for every sport

The best fitness headphones are an essential accessory for anyone who needs a pounding beat – or the intrigue of a great podcast – to get them through the toughest parts of their workout.

However, not all fitness headphones are made the same, and the earbuds that work perfectly for your run, probably won’t be suitable if you want to take a dip in the pool afterwards.

There are lots of factors to consider when choosing the best headphones for working out, including whether you need earbuds with an IPX water-resistance rating – essential if you’re taking your headphones swimming (or on a particularly sweaty workout).

Form factor is incredibly important, too; are you looking for comfy over-ear headphones or compact in-ear headphones? Do you prefer the security of wired earphones to the freedom of true wireless earbuds? Do you want to be aware of your surroundings when you work out, or do you strive to escape from the outside world with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones?

There’s a lot of choice out there – and if you know exactly what you're after, be sure to check out our guides to the best running headphones and the best waterproof headphones. If not, this handy guide to the best fitness headphones for different kinds of workouts should be the perfect starting point.

Our top picks

(Image credit: Beats)

The best running earbuds: Beats PowerBeats Pro

Impressive-fitting workout ‘buds from Beats

Weight: N/A | Battery life: 9 hours | Heart rate monitor?: No | On-ear controls?: Yes

Good sound

Immaculate fit

Case is fairly bulky

Limited noise isolation

If you want to boost your run without the annoyance of headphone cables, the Powerbeats Pro are ideal.

Beat's latest true wireless earbuds, are something special – they’re supremely comfortable, sound decent and seem to never, ever fall out.

They're ideal for running thanks to their close-fitting ear hooks and IPX4 sweatproof rating, as well as nifty additions like the pressure-reducing micro-laser barometric venting hole, their long battery life, and their superior sound quality.

As well as running, the Powerbeats Pro would make a great pair of earbuds to wear at the gym, and with the ability to summon Siri hands-free, they’re great for setting timers in between sets.

Depending on your tastes, you may be disappointed to learn that the Powerbeats Pro don't come with active noise cancellation – that means they won't block out environmental noise. On the plus side, it's great to be aware of your surroundings when you're running, but if you're dead set on listening to your tunes uninterrupted, check out the Sony WF-1000XM3 – the best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Read more: Beats PowerBeats Pro review

Note: If you regularly run in races, don't forget that many require that you can to hear the commands of marshals and traffic on open-road courses. If you want to run with music in smaller races, look for a pair of bone-conducting headphones like the Aftershokz Aeropex.

(Image credit: Finis)

The best swimming headphones: Finis Duo

The buds are built for the pool

Waterproof standard: IPX8 to 3 metres | Battery: Rechargeable Lithium-ion | Battery life: Up to 7 hours | Storage: 4GB | Audio formats: MP3 and WMA

Easy to wear

Great sound underwater

Not suitable for land use

Relatively expensive

Bluetooth earbuds struggle underwater, which has lead to the rise of so-called 'SwiMP3' players, that bundle a waterproof player with a pair of waterproof headphones. You wear the whole device with you in the pool, but there are a couple of complications with this use case.

Undoubtedly the leading SwiMP3 player on the market is the Finis Duo, a pair of waterproof headphones from a US company that’s famous for its high quality swimming accessories. Two colors are available: black/acid green (pictured) and dark grey/mint.

The Finis Duo uses bone conduction technology to transmit sound underwater via your cheekbones. This saves you having to fiddle around putting headphones in your ears which can easily come out while you’re swimming.

Large buttons are provided on one of the ear pendants – including fast forward, rewind, shuffle and play/pause – and sound quality is remarkably clear and loud underwater (you can’t use the Duo on land).

Charging is via a magnetic, USB-based dock although you will need to clean the very small charging points on the device out regularly as they can get clogged up.

Read more: The best waterproof headphones of 2020

(Image credit: Sony)

The best yoga headphones: Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds

Noise-cancelling true wireless headphones to keep you feeling zen

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 7g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dome Type | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 6 hours | Battery life (charging case): 18 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

Efficient noise-cancellation

Inconspicuous looks

Great fun to listen too

Not suitable for high intensity sports

If you need to block out the world for an effective yoga session, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones are essential; however, a pair of bulky over-ear headphones could slip off of your head when you transition into downward dog.

That's why we're recommending these true wireless earbuds from Sony; the Sony WF-1000XM3 manage to offer a level of noise-cancellation that's exceedingly good for a pair of earbuds – they won't offer the same isolation as a pair of over-ear headphones, but its a worthy trade off for that sleeker form.

Sony has really knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3. Not only are these hands down the best-looking true wireless earbuds on the market, but they also combine serious noise-cancelling tech with fist-pumping musicality – so if you like your yoga session to come with music, you're in for a real treat with these buds.

Battery life is above average, and that compact charging case is pretty slick too. Constantly improving, a recent update has brought volume control to the buds themselves, as well as support for Amazon Alexa.

Read more: Sony WF-1000XM3 review

The best cycling headphones: Bose Frames

Keep your ears free with these nifty sunglasses

Allow you to hear traffic

Lightweight

Not the best audio quality

Battery life could be better

Now, hear us out with this one. When you're cycling, it's really important to be aware of your surroundings, particularly pedestrians and oncoming traffic – which is why we're recommending that cyclists try out the nifty Bose Frames instead of a traditional pair of earbuds or headphones.

The Bose Frames combine your sunglasses with headphones by building in speakers that are pointed towards your ears.

This means you’re able to keep your ears and head free of anything but your pair of sunglasses (and your helmet, of course), while still being able to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks.

The sound quality is surprisingly good, albeit not as full or bassy as you’ll get from a dedicated pair of cans. You may find that bone conducting headphones like the Aftershockz Aeropex deliver a fuller sound – however, we think that they'd be tricky to fit under a helmet.

Plus, the Bose Frames come with the added benefit of shielding your eyes from the sun or any debris your front wheel kicks up as your cycle – for us, thats a win-win.

Read more: Bose Frames review

(Image credit: Adidas)

Best gym headphones: Adidas RPT-01 Wireless On-Ear Sport Headphones

On-ear headphones with a marathon battery

Weight: 209g | Battery life: 40 hours | Heart rate monitor?: No | On-ear controls?: Yes

Rugged design

Great battery life

Simple controls

Design is an acquired taste

You could opt for a pair of earbuds to wear to the gym, but if you prefer something more substantial, the Adidas RPT-01 could be a great fit, particularly if you're doing something relatively static like lifting weights.

Sure, not everyone wants to wear on-ear headphones while working out, but the breathable design of these Adidas cans means you won't overheat – and they offer a far longer battery life than any true wireless earbuds.

The knitted headband and ear cushions can even be removed and washed after particularly sweaty sessions.

While the sound quality isn't the finest we've ever heard, the RPT-01s are suitably loud and bassy, which is something you'll want to push you through those final reps.

Read more: Adidas RPT-01 Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones review

What to look for

Not sure where to start? There's lots to consider when it comes to buying a new pair of fitness headphones, and many of these factors are universal across lots of different sports.

Firstly, make sure that your new buds have an IPX4 water-resistance rating or above; this means that they'll be able to withstand a little sweat as well as a spot of rain.

Fit is also really important, particularly if you opt for true wireless earbuds, which can be prone to falling out. You may prefer the security of neckbud-style wireless earbuds, or you may want to go super old school with a pair of wired earbuds.

If exercising in peace is your main concern, look for noise-cancelling headphones – and if you don't want a pair of bulky over-ear headphones, you'll be pleased to know that an increasing number of true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation tech.

Battery life is something to consider, too. Think about how long you typically work out for – do you want to charge in between every session? Or do you want a pair of headphones that will last for your weekly workouts and your daily commute combined?

These are the basics – some of the best fitness headphones also go one step further with features like heart rate monitors and AI personal trainers, which means they double up as some of the best fitness gadgets on the market in 2020.

