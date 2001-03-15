Essential software and services you need to work from home

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Donec laoreet viverra justo, sit amet finibus leo viverra vel. Nullam et dapibus dui. In nec consequat massa. Nulla commodo pulvinar eros ut consequat.

Our recommended cloud storage services

(Image credit: Unsplash)

The growth of the online storage solutions has meant cloud backup options have come to replace traditional on-premise hardware, thanks to economies of scale. Instead of the traditional "folder and file" storage system on a single computer, cloud storage distributes that data across someone else's hardware.

We have researched more than 40 of the best cloud storage providers to provide you with our list, selecting only the best providers, based on aspects such as capacity, price, file size, security and ease of use.

iDrive Our pick for the best all-round service for businesses for all sizes Free tier: 5GB | Storage size: 5TB | Number of devices: Unlinted Save 95% iDrive Personal 5TB US$3.48 /year Visit Site at iDrive Fast and capacious Easy to use Good security No two-factor authentication

iDrive offers continuous syncing of your files, even those on network drives. The web interface supports sharing files by email, Facebook and Twitter. Cautious or click-happy users will be pleased to hear that files deleted from your computer are not automatically deleted from the server, so there's less danger of removing something important by accident.

Up to 30 previous versions of all files backed to your account are retained. Another thing to note is that IT admins have access to the iDrive Thin Client application, which allows them to backup/restore, manage settings, and more for all their connected computers via a centralized dashboard.

For photos, you have a neat facial recognition feature that helps you to automatically organize them as well as syncing them across all your linked devices. iDrive also offers iDrive Express which sends you a physical hard disk drive if you lose all your data, allowing for the swift restoration of all your backed up files.

An enhanced version - aptly named iDrive Business - exists and offers priority support, single sign-on as well as unlimited users and server backup. While iDrive Personal offers 5TB or 10TB per user, their professional counterparts get between 250GB and 12.5TB of online storage.

Visit the iDrive website.

Also worth considering

pCloud— best for a one-off payment

Get 2TB lifetime cloud storage for $350. At face value, you might think pCloud's offering is a little on the expensive side. However, a one-off payment will be cheaper in the long run, because you won't have to worry about outrageous renewal fees. Plus, you can rest easy in the knowledge your data is secured by strong encryption and extensive redundancies.

Zoolz Cloud Storage — best for security

Get 5TB cloud storage backup $49.95 per year. Zoolz is a powerful hybrid backup solution where you can combine cloud storage with on-site external storage for the best performance and security. Its entire infrastructure is built on top of AWS, so you can trust that it's secure.

The best cloud storage services compared

Cloud service Free tier Storage capacity Number of devices Security Price iDrive 5GB 5TB Unlimited xx xxx pCloud 10GB 2TB 5 2FA xxx Zoolz 1GB 5TB Unlimited xx xxx Another one GB TB xxxx xxx xxx

Top three cybersecurity software

(Image credit: Future)

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.

Aliquam eu tellus mattis, ornare neque sit amet, efficitur eros. Suspendisse potenti. Donec feugiat arcu eget sapien blandit, vulputate varius nisi commodo. Nulla dignissim varius felis quis mattis.

Cybershield The best for Windows Lorum: Ipsum | Lorum: Ipsum | Lorum: Ipsum Visit Site Lorum Ipsum Lorum Ipsum Lorum Ipsum Lorum Ipsum

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est.

Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus. Aliquam eu tellus mattis, ornare neque sit amet, efficitur eros. Suspendisse potenti. Donec feugiat arcu eget sapien blandit, vulputate varius nisi commodo. Nulla dignissim varius felis quis mattis. Vestibulum nibh turpis, luctus id mollis in, semper ut nisi. Sed nec varius eros, eget venenatis diam. Aliquam neque lectus, volutpat vel cursus id, cursus in tellus.

Aenean in varius ligula, quis venenatis purus. Mauris pretium leo ipsum, et tristique orci tempor in. Ut venenatis arcu nibh, id tempus neque pretium non.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

Nullam enim lectus, dignissim eleifend vulputate eget, tristique et arcu. Mauris id nisl rhoncus, faucibus ligula vel, pellentesque nulla. Proin ac suscipit quam. Praesent fringilla et dolor sit amet tincidunt. Vestibulum ornare porta est. Vestibulum nec velit eu nulla tempus luctus.

