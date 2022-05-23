Whether you’ve been subjected to identity theft in the past, or you’re planning to apply for a new credit card and want to make sure it's safeguarded from all sorts of cyber threats - one thing is sure, you’ll want to choose one of the best credit monitoring services out there.

Unfortunately, identity theft and fraud are awfully common nowadays and if cybercriminals get a hold of your personal information they can use it to open up credit accounts, take large loans, and bring you to the brink of bankruptcy. According to Javelin’s 2021 Identity Fraud Study, identity theft and fraud swindles cost the citizens of the USA a loss of over $43 billion.

By utilizing only the best credit monitoring services, you’ll easily track your credit score and shield yourself from identity theft. This security service will provide prompt alerts about any changes to your credit profile, as well as watch over your financial accounts and the dark web for any suspicious signs.

To speed up your search for the perfect credit monitoring service, we’ve going to look into the price-performance ratio, prominent features, and usability of these solutions and handpick those we find the best. However, before getting into the meat of the matter let’s clarify what are credit monitoring services and how can you find the right one for you.

Perimeter 81 is one of TechRadar's choices for the best SWG providers Protect your employees and network from web-based attacks with a Secure Web Gateway. Filter out malicious threats. Monitor all employee activity. Streamline compliance. Secure your entire workforce, whether on-prem or remote with Perimeter 81. Deploy in minutes. Start now.

What are credit monitoring services?

The sole purpose of a credit monitoring service is to swiftly alert you about any changes made to your credit scores and reports giving you the chance to inspect your credit account for signs of any suspicious transactions.

While credit monitoring won’t stop cybercriminals from stealing your identity, it will give you a chance to act in time, freeze your credit, block anyone who’s trying to open accounts using your name, report that your identity was stolen, and start recovering from identity theft. In short, it can cut your losses and speed up your identity recovery.

How to choose the best credit monitoring services?

With so many credit monitoring solutions on the market, it can be challenging to pick the one that fits your needs. Other than trusting our top picks for best credit monitoring services, you could conduct your own investigation and check does the service monitor credit account from all three main credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion), how’s their identity theft insurance (it should be no less than $1 million), and check whether they offer any family-friendly packages.

With the right credit monitoring services, you’ll easily keep tabs on your credit score and shield yourself from any serious consequences.

Best credit monitoring services: How do we test them?

Given that out-and-out evaluation of a credit monitoring service is close to impossible – the testing would take a couple of months and it would put the reviewer at real risk of identity theft and fraud, we’re going to take an alternative approach.

First, we’ll examine what services are available, how many tiers there are, and how much they cost. Then we’ll evaluate the ease of use, check for any unique features, and find out what value for money these providers offer and how they hold up when compared to their competitors.

(Image credit: Experian)

If you want to stay on top of your credit with Experian, you can opt for one out of the three options – and the first one is completely cost-free. With it, you’ll be able to keep tabs on any changes with a report being updated every 30 days.

However, if you go with the CreditExpert plan you’ll get daily updates on your credit score, an in-depth credit report with your credit history for the last six years, and nearly real-time alerts via SMS and e-mail in case of any changes in your credit. What’s more, the plan also includes a web monitoring service and if you fell victim to identity theft, Experian’s support staff will get in touch with lenders for your sake and ensure that the credit record is fixed up.

Signing up with Experian’s credit monitoring service is swift and simple – and you aren’t required to pass out much personal information to boot. Fill out your full name, birthdate, address, and a few financial details – and you’re good to go.

Read our full review.

(Image credit: IdentityForce)

When it comes to credit monitoring, IdentityForce is a long-lasting industry leader that offers two feature-rich packages: UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit. Aiming to be on all fronts and shield its user from all sorts of scammers and fraud, IdentityForce monitors a wide variety of information including social media, court files, and even the depths of the dark web. So, if their app tracks down the potential for fraud on your credit cards, bank account, social security number, medical ID, or on your home address – it’ll alert you without further ado.

While the two packages share most of their features, with UltraSecure+ you’ll also get credit score reports and report monitoring. It’s also worth noting that they provide reports from the holy trinity of credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion), and a couple of others.

The setup is surprisingly simple and once you download the app on your device you can even perform a scan for fake public networks, spyware, and non-secure sites.

While IdentityForce’s services come at a monthly cost, if you commit for a whole year you’ll save yourself a couple of bucks.

Read our full review.

(Image credit: CreditWise)

3. CreditWise The mighty king of completely free credit monitoring. Reasons to buy + It’s fully free for everyone + Intuitive, novice-friendly mobile app + Useful credit score simulator Reasons to avoid - No FICO scores

Created by Capital One, CreditWise is a completely cost-free credit monitoring app that comes with no strings attached. While its users don’t have to share any credit card details to sign up for this service, they have to be of legal age – and that’s about it.

The app will give you access to your VantageScore 3.0 credit score, TransUnion credit report, apt alerts, and a credit score simulator.

The credit score is organized into six main categories where you’ll be given a couple of tips and tricks on how to raise your score in each. TransUnion credit reports are surprisingly well-organized and they come together with a VantageScore credit score which is provided once a week. On the downside, there’s no FICO credit score.

The built-in credit score simulator will give you an idea of how you can improve your score by changing a thing or two – which can be pretty handy.

We should also note that CreditWise works with two out of the three bureaus (TransUnion and Experian) to monitor your credit reports and keep you on the safe side.

Pick out the best credit monitoring service

With credit monitoring services you can put your credit reports and personal information in check without a hitch. On top of this, the best credit monitoring services can also keep you safe from identity theft (or at least more severe consequences) and other privacy breaches.

So, to avoid the trouble of having a cybercriminal take tons of large loans using your name, consider utilizing some of our top picks for credit monitoring services.