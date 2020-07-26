Best Canon printers 2020: essential printers for your office

The best Canon printers are ideal additions to almost any office or workplace. Canon is one of the most respected names in the printer market, and it's for good reason. Its printers are some of the best you can buy.

So, if you're set on buying a Canon printer, which one should you go for? This is where our best Canon printers guide comes in. On this page you'll find the top printers from Canon, along with our price comparison tool, which scours the internet to ensure you get the very best deals as well.

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon Pixma TR8550 Business-like features and fine prints in a compact MFD Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 8kg Generous touchscreen Vivid 5-ink photos Costly cartridges No front USB port

Canon has managed to shrink all of the features a small business might need into a multifunction device that could fit inside a filing cabinet. The five-ink system gives great quality photo prints and the large touchscreen makes it especially easy to use. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is well featured with both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity and a handy SD-Card slot at the front.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma TR8550

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon Pixma Pro-100 A monster of a photo printer Category: Wireless professional inkjet printer | Print speed: 8" x 10" on A4 with border:51 secs; 11" x 14" on A3+ with border: 1 min 30 secs | Paper capacity: 150 sheets of plain paper, 20 sheets photo paper (4"x6") | Paper size: up to 13" x 19" | Weight: 19.6Kg Two paper trays Excellent color accuracy Pricey ink

The Canon Pixma Pro-100 is a monster of a photo printer. Its 8-ink dye system called ChromaLife 100+ provides excellent color accuracy and a wide range of colors for vivid prints that you would want to hang in a museum. Its large format allows you to print up to 13” x 19” prints and, with its two paper trays, you’re able to cover just about any paper stock you can think of, making this printer incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon i-Sensys MF735Cx Swift and secure laser printing Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 27ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 26.5kg Fast print speed Excellent photocopier Noisy in operation Insensitive touchscreen

Canon’s multifunction printer looks well-designed, feels well-built and performed strongly in our tests - placing it among the best laser printers on the market. It’s loaded with features for printing securely in a large workgroup or scanning, copying and faxing wirelessly.

The large touchscreen control panel also makes accessing all of these functions fairly painless. It prints promptly, if somewhat noisily, and turns out crisp duplex pages on demand. Though the initial cost is high, it comes with enough toner for up to 6,300 mono, or 5,000 colour pages.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon Maxify MB2750 All-in-One printer An inkjet with the speed and capacity of a laser Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg Generous touchscreen Vivid 5-ink photos Costly cartridges No front USB port

f you can accommodate this hefty multifunction inkjet in your home office, your printing, scanning and faxing needs will be well taken care of. Between its two paper trays, the MB2750 can accommodate a whole 500-sheet ream of A4 paper and churn out duplex pages at a remarkable rate, for an inkjet. Mono and colour documents look consistently clean and crisp. The 50-sheet automatic document feed is great for large photocopying jobs and we found it fairly easy to access the many features via the logical touchscreen interface.

Read the full review: Canon Maxify MB2750

(Image credit: Canon)

Sitting at the top of Canon’s Pixma range, the TS9150 looks like a premium product with its crisp design and huge touchscreen display. It prints and scans at a higher resolution than many in its class and achieves superior colour gradation thanks to Canon’s six-ink system. And by using black pigment ink alongside dye-based colours, photographic prints look especially realistic.

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon TS8250 Stylish AIO uses six inkjet carts to full effect Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.5kg Broad connectivity Strong 6-ink system Costly cartridges Slow print speed

Canon’s slick three-in-one printer is particularly user-friendly with its huge touchscreen display and one-touch NFC connectivity for your smartphone. There are convenient slots for an SD card and USB flash drive too. It prints and scans at high resolution and instead of four, it uses six separate ink cartridges to achieve superior fidelity when printing colour photos. It’s a somewhat expensive system, but worth it for the more professional finish.

(Image credit: Canon)

7. Canon Pixma G4510 Refillable tanks mean affordable photos Print speed: 13ppm | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Paper size: up to A3 | Weight: 10.5kg Neat design Low ink cost No duplex mode No front USB port

Canon’s most affordable printer to include ink tanks instead of cartridges is a modest 4-in-1 that could work well in a small office that needs to run out lots of colour documents. It prints very slowly and cannot print on both sides of the page, but in all other respects, it holds up well. The cartridge-less system is very economical and the box includes enough ink for 6,000 mono and 7,000 colour pages.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma G4510

(Image credit: Jim Hill)

8. Canon Pixma G6050 Refillable tanks makes this costly inkjet a bargain Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 13ppm (mono) | Paper sizes: A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 8.1kg Cheap to run Neat ink tank system Small display No front USB

Canon’s cartridge-free printers are particularly easy to top up whenever you see the ink in the window getting low and they come with plenty more ink in the box, enough to print 7,700 full colour images, or 18,000 in black and white. It’s small enough to sit on a desk without taking over and big enough to hold 250 sheets of paper. Wi-Fi is built in, auto duplex printing is covered and both the print and scan resolutions are good and high. It also prints a beautifully bold photo and crisp text that won’t run, thanks to the use of a pigment black ink.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma G6050