Best 4K 144Hz monitors - get a high resolution and a fast framerate

With the best 144Hz 4K monitors hitting the shelves, you no longer have to choose between fast refresh rates and Ultra HD resolution. The arrival of these fast and sharp monitors is yet another testament to just how fast technology can evolve.

In fact, it wasn’t that long ago when we had to be content with a 60Hz refresh rate just to experience that crisp 4K resolution, or settle for 1440p just to get a fast refresh rate without blowing our budget. These days, you can have the best of both worlds – a high-resolution 4K monitor that will make movies more immersive, and a fast display that will make those fast-paced games even smoother.

And, while that all sounds too good to be true – or at least too expensive to be worth it, you would be surprised. Yes, there are a lot of expensive 144Hz 4K options still, but there are also a few that are proving to be a great value.

To help you choose, we gathered the best 144Hz 4K monitors out there, some we tested ourselves, others we picked out through our own expertise. Take a good look at our list below, alongside our price comparison tool so you can score the best monitor deal .

1. MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Best 144Hz 4K monitor overall Specifications Screen Size: 32 inches Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response Time (GTG): 1ms Adaptive sync: Nvidia G-Sync Inputs: 1x Display Port, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at mwave Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Sharp and vibrant picture quality + Excellent connectivity options Reasons to avoid - Average contrast

The newer MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD, which hit the streets in the latter part of 2021, seems to have mastered the balancing act, from its size to its features down to its price. This QLED monitor is decently-sized at 32-inches, offering a whole lot of real estate especially with that 4K resolution, without being an overwhelming desktop experience. It also comes with all the right features – DisplayHDR 600, 99% AdobeRGB, 97% DCI-P3 and 143% sRGB color gamuts, and Nvidia G-Sync – but none of the unnecessary premium ones that would make it inaccessible, price-wise. And, it’s got all the video input ports you need for both PC and console gaming. All for less than 1,000 bucks or quid.

2. Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ Best premium 144Hz 4K 27-inch monitor Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response Time (GTG): 1ms Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at PBTech NZ View at mwave Check TheMarket NZ Reasons to buy + Rich colors + Solid ergonomic stand Reasons to avoid - Not capable of 4K @ 120 Hz console gaming

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ may be expensive for a 27-inch monitor, but it’s more than worth the price tag. Although it’s among the smaller displays on this list, it’s still very immersive thanks to its excellent color coverage and DisplayHDR 400 certification. This Asus display is as impressive on the outside as on the inside with a stand that can be adjusted quite a bit. It’s even capable of being rotated into portrait mode. It has quite the port selection as well, though it is missing HDMI 2.1, required for reaching 4K @ 120 Hz. Outside of that one misstep (and its slightly higher price), this Asus monitor proves to be a versatile and attractive choice.

3. Acer Predator XB273K Best affordable 144Hz 4K 27-inch monitor Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response Time (GTG): 1ms Adaptive sync: Nvidia G-Sync Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Strong feature set + Attractive price Reasons to avoid - HDR could be better

If you’re on a budget, look no further than the Acer Predator XB273K. In fact, for a little more than 500 bucks or quid, you get quite the package. Not only does it sport a USB hub, stereo speakers, and LED mood lighting, but it also comes with DisplayHDR 400 and G-Sync, though that HDR suffers a little from the fact that the monitor uses a single backlight instead of the full-array local dimming backlights of higher-end monitors. Considering the price, however, those on a budget will appreciate all that this display offers.

4. Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX Best 144Hz 4K monitor with HDR Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Response Time (GTG): 4ms Adaptive sync: Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate Inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic picture quality + Stunning HDR and contrast Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

If the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX has any shortcomings, it’s purely because its price tag is so high. It might not come with the full kitchen sink of features – built-in speakers and motion blur reduction are missing, for instance – but it comes with most of the important ones: like a USB hub and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. More importantly, its 98% DCI-P3 and 160% sRGB color gamuts make it as appealing for content creators as for gamers. And, HDR 1400 delivers unrivalled contrast. There are plenty of ports on tap as well, though it is missing the HDMI 2.1 that’s needed for getting the most out of the latest generation of gaming consoles.

5. Gigabyte Aorus FV43U Best 144Hz 4K big screen monitor for console gaming Specifications Screen Size: 43 inches Refresh Rate: 144Hz Response Time (GTG): 1ms Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync Inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at mwave View at Amazon Check TheMarket NZ Reasons to buy + Great HDR + Excellent sounding speakers Reasons to avoid - Feature packed

At 43 inches, the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U may be too large for most users. However, it makes the perfect companion to a gaming setup, especially with that HDMI 2.1 port needed for that 4K at 120Hz performance on the latest consoles and graphics cards . It also sports 97% DCI-P3, 150% sRGB, and 99% AdobeRGB color gamuts as well as HDR1000 for a truly immersive viewing experience. On top of that, its speakers are surprisingly good, which is rarely the case with built-in speakers. If that isn’t enough, it also comes with a USB-C port and KVM switching, making it perfect for multi-device setups.

6. Acer Nitro XV282K Best 144Hz 4K small screen monitor for console gaming Specifications Screen size: 28 inches Refresh rate: 144Hz Response Time: 1ms Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium Inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check TheMarket NZ Check Mighty Ape Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Diverse port selection + Accurate colors Reasons to avoid - Contrast is nothing special

Not a lot of monitors can provide the kind of performance needed to keep up with the latest generation of gaming consoles. However, the Acer Nitro XV282K can with its 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. And, thanks to its smaller 28-inch screen size, it also fits neatly in a traditional desk setup. Add in a USB-C port for connecting that MacBook Pro or Dell XPS and you have a monitor that can seemingly do it all. Its contrast does pale in comparison to some of its competitors though. Its DisplayHDR 400 might look good when side-by-side with more budget models but, considering its upper mid-range price tag, is a bit of a disappointment. That said, Acer’s color representation is fairly accurate with 130% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamuts.