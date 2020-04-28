Zoom taps Oracle’s second-generation cloud to meet its increased video usage

Video communications app Zoom has turned to Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure to meet its growing demand due to Covid-19 lockdown across the globe.

In April, Zoom’s daily tally of meeting participants zoomed to 300m, up 50% from 200m in March. One reason for that growth spurt was that the company, founded in 2011 with a focus on business users, was scaling up to support educators and students with a free tier of its service.

While Zoom’s services were already proven in business settings when Covid-19 hit, it was clear that its easy-to-use video communications could also make life easier for non-business users, including parents now pulling double and triple duty as teachers, coaches, and nurses—all while maintaining their professional lives.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users,” said Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan.

Zoom selected Oracle Cloud for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability and superior cloud security.

The deal is a big win for Oracle as it tries the close the gap with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Zoom ran some of its services on its data centre and some on AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Within hours of deployment, Yuan said that Oracle Cloud infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants and will help it scale to continue delivering flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

Already, Zoom is transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

“Video communications have become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.