You will soon see Dubai images preloaded on your Huawei phone's lockscreen

Dubai is already a destination of choice for many tourists around the world that are looking to peak into the future but a new partnership between Dubai's Tourism authority (DTCM) and Huawei is expected to make even more people aware of the wonders that the city of Dubai offers.

Users of Huawei devices from China, Middle East and Africa will now be able to access Dubai images provided by DTCM as themes, lock screens and galleries. DTCM and Huawei are also developing features in Huawei's EMUI OS that will help tourists explore Dubai in a smarter way.

Huawei plans to share Dubai Tourism information, images, videos, events information, and online booking/ordering services, with tourists, businessmen and residents to provide a convenient and seamless online experience in Dubai. These assets will be available on upcoming devices as well as existing devices and should download automatically as long as automatic updates are enabled.

MoU signed by Dubai Tourism CEO and President of HUAWEI CBG, Middle East & Africa.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism and Mr. Gene Jiao, President of HUAWEI CBG, Middle East & Africa .

Mr. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism said, “We are fully committed to raising consideration of Dubai as the destination of choice for global travelers and constantly seek exciting opportunities to reach new audiences. This MoU with Huawei will help us achieve that goal by increasing awareness of Dubai’s key selling points including local culture and heritage, gastronomy, retail, entertainment and adventure across Middle East, Africa, and China travelers and offer next-generation experiences that inspire people to visit and return to Dubai.”

Mr. Gene Jiao, President of HUAWEI CBG, Middle East & Africa commented, “At Huawei, we share the same vision as that of Dubai- to continuously innovate. The MoU underlines our shared vision with DTCM to establish Dubai as a global business and leisure hub. This partnership will help redefine traveler experience in Dubai with cutting-edge technology and service excellence.”