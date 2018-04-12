You can now use your Apple Watch with gym equipment in the UAE

With WatchOS 4.2, you can pair your Apple Watch with gym equipment to get a more accurate reading during your indoor workouts. Compatible equipment includes machines made by Technogym such as treadmills, ellipticals, steppers and indoor bikes.

In the UAE, the Address Boulevard Fitness Centre is the first commercial facility to officially support GymKit and allows data such as heart rate, calories burned, distance, speed and incline to be communicated wirelessly between devices.

Once you've paired your watch it will then sync with the equipment to give you a more accurate recording on your Apple Watch for speed, distance, floors climbed, incline, pace and calories.

It's not just the Apple Watch 3 either – no matter what version of the wearable you own, you'll just need to download the latest w atchOS 4.2 software to be able to get it up and running.

Apple is also partnering with other gym equipment specialists including LifeFitness, Cybex, Matrix, Star Trac, Schwinn and StairMaster, but Technogym is the first to announce support – we don't currently know when machines from those other brands will be supported.