You can now top up your Nol card using Samsung Pay or Apple Pay

Smart payments are coming to payment terminals at Dubai Metro stations where you will be able to top up your Nol card using Samsung Pay or Apple Pay. Besides being used for transportation services such as Dubai Metro and taxis, the Nol card is also accepted as a form of payment across retailers like Zoom stores.

Mohammad Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency said “Dubai Metro, in cooperation with service provider Network International, has commissioned the first phase of smart card payment terminals, enabling customers to use smart payment services such as Samsung Pay and Apple Pay or payment by Nol card at the ticket windows."

He added, "After completion of the equipment selection and installation process, many Red Line and Green Line Station facilities have been upgraded and a new smart payment service was introduced at all Dubai Metro stations. All staff are trained to assist the customers on this new service

More stations will be getting the upgrade later this year as part of the ongoing preparations for Expo 2020.