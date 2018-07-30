You can now pay your RTA fines using Apple Pay

Earlier this year, RTA upgraded its payment terminals at Dubai Metro Stations to accept smart payments from Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. It has now taken another step in its smart payment initiative and activated Apple Pay on the RTA Dubai App.

iPhone users in Dubai can now pay for several RTA service fees and fines using Apple’s digital wallet on their phones or Apple Watch. Apple Pay is a form of contactless payment that collects your debit/credit card information and charges without you having to take your wallet out and is gaining steady traction in the region.

You’ll be able to pay for a slew of RTA services such as NOL card top up, parking account recharge, vehicle registration renewal, replacing or renewing your driver’s license and various fines.

This move reflects RTA’s endeavors to introduce smart payment services and is aligned with Dubai’s Smart City Initiative as well as RTA’s strategic goals (Smart Dubai and People Happiness).