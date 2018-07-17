Yi 4K action camera has 35% off today

You don't have to spend a fortune on an action camera, and Yi's 4K action camera proves that point.

Offering the 4K 30fps video and 12MP stills capability as a GoPro Hero5 Black, yet sporting a bigger touchscreen, this little action camera can now be picked up for just £103.99. That's a saving of £56 over the normal list price of £159.99.

It's not waterproof though, but an optional case is available for as little as £25.99 if you want to take it to the beach or pool.

The deal is set to end at 6:55PM BST this evening though and it may even stop before that is Amazon sells out, so you'll have to act fast to be able to grab a Yi 4K Action Camera at this price.

You can buy it now through Amazon Prime, which you'll need to either subscribe to or use the 30 day free trial to be able to buy it for that price until the end of Tuesday 17 July.