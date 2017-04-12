WPS Office takes the fight to Microsoft with a free alternative to OneDrive

Kingsoft – maker of our favorite free office suite, WPS Office Free – has strengthened its position as a genuine rival to Microsoft with a new built-in cloud storage service that lets you access your files anywhere, and share them instantly.

Once you’ve released your new PC from its polystyrene swaddling or finished tightening its case screws, your first task is to equip it with all its essential software, including antivirus, a media player, and an office suite. Your new copy of Windows might come with a trial version of Microsoft Office, with OneDrive cloud storage built in, but once this expires you’ll need to either pay for an Office 360 license or look for an alternative.

WPS Office Free is a brilliant choice – a suite of smart, feature-packed software for creating and editing text documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. All of its components look just like their Microsoft Office counterparts, offer full compatibility with Office document formats, and now include one-click file sharing and online storage too.

WPS Cloud offers 1GB free space on Kingsoft’s servers, accessible through the WPS Office desktop software, mobile apps, or website (extra space and accounts are available for a fee). It integrates seamlessly, and all your work is protected with enterprise-level encryption.

If you hit your WPS Cloud storage limit, you can always supplement it with another free cloud service.