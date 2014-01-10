Welsh superfast broadband connects 100,000 properties

The rollout of superfast broadband has now reached 100,000 homes and businesses, the government has announced.

The figure has been touted as proof that the £57 million ($93 million, AU$105 million) investment in Wales, under the 'Superfast Cymru' project, was delivering on time and would ensure that 96 per cent of properties in the country could access high-speed broadband by 2015.

The government said that since the rollout started 690,000 locations – which would have not received broadband otherwise – will now be able to access high-speed services. Culture secretary Maria Miller said the 100,000 milestone underlined the value of the investment being made.

"The contribution that the government's delivery of superfast broadband to 95 percent of the UK by 2017 will make to the economic growth of the nation cannot be underestimated."

"Brilliant news"

"Superfast broadband has something for everyone, and it's brilliant news that more than 100,000 Welsh homes and businesses are already gaining real social and commercial advantages as a result of the nationwide rollout," she said.

Locations hooked up include Fairbourne, Harlech, llanberis, Penygroes and Penrhyndeudraeth, while other areas include those near Cardiff and Swansea will be online by March 2015.

Welsh secretary David Jones said the government was now keen to ensure the final few percent of the country would be covered through other solutions.

"I have recently met with the culture secretary and the communications minister to make the case for Wales to receive a fair share of the additional funding on offer."

Delivering broadband to the final few percent of the UK is likely to require solutions other than fixed-line services, with mobile 4G coverage, radio links and satellite connections all being suggested as options.

Superfast broadband more important than airports or rails, says IET