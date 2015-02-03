TechRadar Deals: Amazon Kindle, tablets, cameras and speakers + more!

Did you hear? Valentine's Day is approaching! Don't panic though, we've got a handy guide to help you buy the perfect gift for your special someone.

But right now we're back with more hot deals from the world of tech and we're kicking off with a couple of great bargains.

You can currently get a 50-inch full HD LED TV from Panasonic for just £449, with Freeview HD, 100Hz processing and Freetime catch-up TV features!

And how about this blast from the past? Right now you can pick up a 1GB BlackBerry PlayBook 7-inch refurb for just £39.99!

EE are offering up to £120 off on the Osprey mobile 4GEE Wi-Fi device reducing the line rental and monthly cost with various discount codes.

EE Osprey was £19.99 upfront at £10 a month for 24 months, with 1GB data but with the voucher code OSPREY250 you can reduce it to £19.99 upfront at £7.50 a month for 24 months with 1GB data giving you a total saving of £60. Pick a choice of either black or white.

EE Osprey was free at £15 a month for 24 months, with 3GB data but with the voucher code OSPREY05 it is now free at £10 a month for 24 months, with 3GB data giving you a total saving of £120. Pick a choice of either black or white.

EE Osprey was free at £20 a month for 24 months, with 15GB data but with the voucher code OSPREY05 it is now free at £15 a month for 24 months, with 15GB data giving you a total saving of £120 and £1 per 1GB of data. Pick a choice of either black or white.

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards|Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards

Today's Big Deals

The Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic e-book reader, and with its 3G connection you can download any book from Amazon while out and about. It's currently discounted to £83.99 at Argos, saving you £45 and it's free delivery too.

The problem with many action cams is that they don't have decent screens for reviewing footage or changing settings. No so with the Garmin Virb HD which can record 1080p footage at 30fps. It's currently going for as little as £100 at Amazon.

Need a portable speaker for taking to the park or the beach? Amazon currently has a great bargain on the Ausust MS425 Bluetooth speaker - it's available now for just £7.50!

Or is it a cheap and cheerful Android tablet you're after? The Lenovo A8-50 will do the job! It doesn't come with the latest version of Android, shipping with 4.2 Jelly Bean but it's still a decent 8-inch tablet for a great price - just £95 at Amazon.

Got lots of files and need to expand your storage capability? The Samsung M3 range of portable hard drives is currently discounted at Amazon - the 1TB version costs just £45.99 with other bargainous options also available!

MORE DEALS

Speakers: JBL Clip Portable Wireless Speaker - Black - £23.99

Laptops: HP 14-q010sa Celeron 14 Inch 4GB 16GB Chromebook - £199.99

Laptops: HP 255 G3 Quad Core Laptop - £199.98

Headphones: Philips SHB4000 Bluetooth Headphones - White. - £24.99

Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom 4G LTE Sim Free Android 8GB 4.3 - £149.98

Accessories: BELKIN Trifold iPad Air Case - Blue - £4.97

Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 Inch Android Tablet 16GB Wifi Silver - £129.99

Storage: SanDisk Ultra Fit High Speed USB 3.0 Flash Drive 16 GB - £9.94

Headphones: August EP650 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo NFC Headphones - £34.75