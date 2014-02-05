Oracle launches cost management solution for E-Business Suite

Oracle has launched a new cost management solution for its E-Business Suite, aimed at delivering faster and more economic decision making.

Oracle In-Memory Cost Management for Process Industries is an integrated selection of hardware and software designed to offer real-time insight into business costs and help optimise company spending.

The product is built for Oracle Engineered Systems like the Oracle Exadata Database Machine, Oracle SuperCluster, or Oracle Exalytics In-Memory Machine.

Lowering costs

The solution provides real-time analysis and virtualisations to help businesses optimise their operational and working capital, lower ownership costs, mitigate financial risks, and streamline management.

Features include Cost Impact Simulator, Gross Profit Analyser, and the Cost Comparison Tool. The first two allow managers to perform speculative analyses of how changes in cost and inventory will affect profit. The final tool is designed to process large volumes of cost data so businesses can identify potential savings.

In-Memory Cost Management is aimed at businesses in the following sectors: natural resources, life sciences, food and beverage, chemicals, and consumer goods.