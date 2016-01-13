How well do you know Robot Wars?

After a 11-year hiatus Robot Wars is finally getting another series. The bots are being rebooted, with BBC Two announcing that six hour-long episodes are set to air in 2016.

The new series promises more robots, more battles and technological advancement that we can only dream of. Which probably means a whacking great front ramming plough or some sort of spinny thing.

Before this news has you running to your garage to create your own robot creation, try out our quiz below. All you have to do is match the robot with its name. Simple, right? RIGHT?

Well, see for yourself and don't forget to let us know on Twitter and Facebook how well you did.