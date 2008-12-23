America finally ejects VHS

The videotape era is over at last, after the last major distributor of VHS announced its final shipment.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Distribution Video Audio Inc. of Florida will no longer be supplying dollar shops and petrol stations with discount videos.

"It's dead. This is the last Christmas," said company boss Ryan Kugler. "I was the last one buying VHS and the last one selling it, and I'm done. Anything left in warehouse we'll just give away or throw away."

DVD killed the video star

The last big Hollywood film to get a VHS release in the USA was A History of Violence in 2006. Even last year's comedy Be Kind, Rewind (about a rental store stocking only VHS) was only available on DVD and Blu-ray.

However, there are still millions of video tapes sitting on shelves across the nation - and people are still buying VHS players.

The Toshiba RDXV48, a 160GB hard drive, DVD and VHS recorder, is currently the number four seller at Amazon UK in both the DVD and hard drive categories.

With Blu-ray growing fast, DVD discs are next in the firing line, says Kruger. "DVD will be obsolete in three or four years, and that is good news for me."