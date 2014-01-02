EU police planning continent-wide network of sensors to stop cars

Details of a scheme designed to let law enforcement agencies stop cars in their tracks using a Europe-wide network of sensors has been detailed in a document obtained by civil liberties group Statewatch.

The document, which was written by the general secretary of the European Council, outlines plans for a European Network of Law Enforcement Technology Services (ENLETS) "Work programme" that will run from 2014 to 2020.

Part of that programme, "Remote Stopping Vehicles", proposes a "built-in standard" for all cars in Europe to have a decide fitted that can be activated from a computer in an agency's headquarters. Once enabled, it would stop a car being used by a fugitive by cutting the engine's fuel supply and switching it off.

Police, stop!

Law enforcement agencies are also aiming towards standardising their equipment, noting that "many kinds of sensors" are deployed to connect IT systems at the moment, with integrating the two being a key challenge.

Financial contributions from the UK and the Netherlands towards this project are listed, showing that the idea has government backing in the country. So far, however, there is no technical specification for what type of device the police may eventually use.

Via: The Register