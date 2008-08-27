Lexmark's fistful of printers

Flexible and affordable printing is the name of Lexmarks' game with the company introducing five new models – a couple of which will join the Home and Student range with a trio bolstering its professional line.

The professional models are the £170 X4975ve, £170 X6675 and £230 X7675. All three offer printing, scanning, and copying with the latter two throwing in a fax facility too. The X6675 trades in wireless printing to keep its price down – something which the other two models offer.

Fast movers

Five-year guarantees are offered by all three. Print speeds are fast – rated between 25-32 pages a minute and upwards for black and white, and 18-27 pages for colour. These printers are clearly aimed at the kind of no-nonsense business people who print while wimps lunch.

Features are cleverly mixed and matched to give buyers plenty of options so potential buyers and specification completists are best advised to go to the Lexmark's website to work out exactly which has what.

The Home and Student models are the £100 X5650 and £130 X6650. Both are 4-in-1 devices with three- year guarantees. The relatively expensive model employs the magic of wireless printing for the price of its premium.