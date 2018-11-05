Why wait for Black Friday when this PlayStation VR bundle is under £200 today!

We're glad October is behind us, as that means the Black Friday deals season is here. November marks the start of the sales event of the year and the bargains start rolling in earlier every time - just like this super cheap PlayStation VR bundle.

Back when PSVR was originally released, it cost £350 for the headset alone. But today you can get a bundle with the headset and the PS4 camera, which is actually required for PSVR to work in the first place. You also get two games in VR Worlds and Astro Bot. All this for £199.99. View Deal

That really is a stunning price for such a lot of kit and frankly obliterates anything we saw on Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year, or during summer events like Amazon Prime Day . Update: if you don't fancy Astro Bot, we've found another stunning deal, check it out below.

Now's a great time to pick up a PSVR headset too with a great selection of games to enjoy like the ones in this bundle and many more like Driveclub VR, Bound, Wayward Sky, Moss, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Skyrim VR and Doom VFR. Upcoming titles like Blood and Truth and The Tetris Effect are on our most wanted lists too.

