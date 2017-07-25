Who will win phone of the year at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 powered by TechRadar

Today marks the first step toward the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017, powered by TechRadar.

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards is among the most prestigious in technology, celebrating and elevating the best phones and deals on the market.

The awards take place on October 5, 2017 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London - but we need winners, and that's where we need your help.

We need you, the mobile buying public, to have your say in crowning the best phones, retailers, networks and deals around by selecting those worthy of making if from our longlist to our exclusive Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 shortlist.

There's a number of Mobile Choice Consumer Awards categories that we’d like you to vote for, and you can decide which products and services make it through to the shortlist right now.

The final shortlist will be announced on August 7, so make sure you've had your say in whittling down our longlist by August 6 to ensure your voice is heard.

And remember, everyone who votes will have a chance of winning* a OnePlus 5 , Honor 9 , Huawei P10 or new Nokia 3310 plus other tech goodies!

We’ll be judging the manufacturers that have impressed us most this year, as well as defining the brand that's the one to watch in 2018, with the following experts from the TechRadar team making the decisions:

Gareth Beavis – TechRadar’s Global Phones, Wearables and Tablets Editor

– TechRadar’s Global Phones, Wearables and Tablets Editor John McCann – TechRadar’s UK Phones, Wearables and Tablets Editor

– TechRadar’s UK Phones, Wearables and Tablets Editor James Peckham – TechRadar’s UK Phones, Wearables and Tablets Writer

– TechRadar’s UK Phones, Wearables and Tablets Writer Adam Marshall – TechRadar’s Phone Deals Editor

What happened last year?

Last year, Samsung won big at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2016 taking home the title of 'Manufacturer of the Year' as well as 'Phone of the Year' for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

EE won 'Best Network' while Three walked away with the 'Best In Store Customer Experience' award and Virgin Media took home the trophy for 'Best Value Network'.

The Huawei P9 won the 'Best Camera Phone' title while the 'Most Innovative Device' was named as the modular Moto Z.

Vodafone walked away with both 'Best Value Phone (under-£150)' for the Smart Ultra 7 and 'Best Value Phone (under-£300)' for the Smart Platinum 7.

Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017 categories

Who will take home a prize at the 2017 awards? Here are all the categories we’ll be presenting awards for on the night.

Phone awards

Best Value Phone (under £150)

Best Mid-Market Phone

Phone of the Year

Best Camera Phone

Retail awards

Best Online Retailer

Best High Street Retailer

Best In-Store Customer Experience

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling Service

Network awards

Best Network

Best Customer Care

Best Value Network

Best Recycling Service

Best for Roaming

Best Deal

Other awards

Best Smartwatch

Best Fitness Wearable

Connected Gadget of the Year

One To Watch

Manufacturer of the Year

* You need to be a UK resident with a UK postal address to qualify for the prize draw.