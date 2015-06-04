The problem with Apple Watch's 'Time to stand' feature, summed up in one funny blog

The Apple Watch is many things and one of those things is a total nag. Its motion sensors keep an eye on how much moving about you do and, if it senses you've been sitting around for a while, pops up with a reminder that maybe, for your health, you should stand up for a bit.

Which sounds great in theory but it's lacking in contextual awareness, as the Every Inappropriate Time My Apple Watch Told Me To Stand Up Tumblr highlights.

Sure, it might be kind of made up and sure, you can turn the standing notifications off if it upsets you but still - there's something cathartic about knowing someone else out there has been told to stand up halfway through a tender moment with their child or mid-toilet break.