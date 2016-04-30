Take a look at Windows 95 running on an Apple Watch

The technology world has come a long way in the last 20 years, so much so that the smartwatches we strap to our wrists today pack in more processing power than the bulky desktops of the mid-1990s.

An Apple Watch hack by Tendigi CTO Nick Lee demonstrates this perfectly: the developer has managed to get Microsoft's classic Windows 95 operating system up and running on Apple's latest wearable.

It's not all that easy - Lee had to essentially turn the Windows 95 code into a Watch app so it would run properly - but he's posted links to the code you need if you want to give this a go yourself. Just set aside plenty of time: it takes an hour to boot up.

When it does get up and running, it's fully interactive, and you can relive some of that 90s Windows goodness, albeit on a much smaller screen. It's not the first time Lee has pulled a trick like this either: last year he got Mac OS 7.5.5 running on the Apple Watch too.

Via The Verge