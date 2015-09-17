Project Aura is the confusing new name for Google Glass

Despite what you may have been told, Google Glass is not dead. It has been revitalised under the new name Project Aura – not to be confused with the modular smartphone effort called Project Ara.

The name change has been reported by the usually accurate Wall Street Journal, but not yet officially confirmed. The WSJ also suggests Project Aura is recruiting a number of new staff directly from Amazon. We expect to hear something official in the coming weeks.

Aura vs Ara

One reason for the name change from Google Glass could be to get rid of the G word from the project, in line with Google's recent restructure under the holding company Alphabet.

It's going to prove pretty confusing for consumers though, who could soon walk into a shop looking for a modular smartphone and walk out with a pair of glasses slapped to their forehead.

We contacted Google for more information, but it declined to comment.

Via GSMArena