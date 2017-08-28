Bank holiday sales 2017: best retailer deals compared for electronics and gadgets

The bank holiday sales are fantastic opportunities to grab a great deal on lots of our favourite gadget, electronics and gaming items from a wide range of retailers. It's certainly something worth a look while weighing up the possibilities of the usual rain vs barbecue debacle of a British bank holiday weekend.

We've had a cheeky heads-up on some of the discounts and have put together an extensive list of our bank holiday deal highlights from the top retailers out there. As we're on Monday now (why does it always get here it here so soon?), many of these bank holiday deals could expire tomorrow, so why wait?

If you'd prefer to dig out a discounted treasure of your own, you'll find links to the big stores that are sporting an August bank holiday sale below. Keep an eye on this article, as we'll update it with some fresh offers due to appear each day.

The retailers below are bound to be saving some special deals for the bank holiday sales starting in a few days. Some launch pages are live now, but we expect the real discounts to start from Friday.

When do the bank holiday sales start?

The next bank holiday technically starts Monday August 28 in the UK. But we usually see the bank holiday sales spread over the whole weekend. This year, they really kicked off on Friday.

We've been rounding up the latest deals below and we'll keep updating the latest promotions right through the bank holiday sales this weekend. The best bargains will be made available on a first come, first served basis, so don't leave it until the last minute to check out the bank holiday sale items - it might be too late!

The latest items in the Bank Holiday sales

LG 43UJ634V £449 @ Currys - save £50

This 43-inch 4K HDR screen is £50 cheaper at Currys today than any other UK retailer, it's £250 cheaper than it was a few weeks ago too. If you're a gamer ready to join the world of 4K HDR gaming then this is a good match, if you've taken advantage of a PS4 Pro deal or managed to lock down a coveted Xbox One X pre-order. This smart TV comes with all the best apps too including Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBc iPlayer.



Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch £114.99 @ Amazon - was £169.99

Garmin are one of the leading brands in the world of fitness trackers and we're very tempted by this discount as the GPS-fitted trackers are usually much more expensive than the more basic models. At just £114.99 though this bank holiday sale might just be the redemption we need after three days of bacon and beer.

Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner £169.99 @ Very - save £30

Very.co.uk is getting into the bank holiday spirit too by discounting a wide range of Dyson vacuum cleaners. This cordless V6 is our pick of the bunch though and a steal at just under £170. The latest version, the V8 Absolute is closer to £400 at most stores so we're to recommend an older model considering the large savings on offer.

iPad Pro 9.7-inch 128GB £449.98 @ BT, save £100

This is an excellent price for the 128GB version of the iPad Pro 9.7. We've seen the tiny 32GB version go for £500 regularly over on our iPad Pro deals page. So getting the larger version for a few pennies under £450 is a bargain deal for one of Apple's best ever iPads. It's only available in gold, but there are plenty of cheap covers available to effectively make the iPad Pro any colour you want.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 £299 @ Currys - was £399

If you've been waiting for a decent discount on thew older S2 tablet since the super expensive S3 game out earlier this year, this could be the cheap tablet deal you've been waiting for. As Android tablets go, this is one of the best and we're loving that £100 discount.

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (Spotlight bulbs) £99.99 @ BT- was £129.99

An excellent £30 saving and one of the best Philips Hue Starter Kit deals we've seen for the colour-changing smart bulbs. These GU10, or spotlight bulbs, are generally found in modern-build kitchens or alcove lighting. This Philips Hue Starter Kit contains three bulbs and the Hue Bridge 2.0, the device to connect the bulbs to your home Wi-Fi. If you'd to know more about the full range of Hue products and the latest prices, take a look at the extensive Philips Hue deals guide on our sister site, T3.com.

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance screw-in bulb £44.99 @ Currys / Amazon - was £49.99

If you're grabbing the starter kit deal above, or are just on the lookout to add to your existing Philips Hue setup this could be of interest. Usually we have to wait for the Black Friday or bank holiday deals to see a Philips Hue discount. £5 off isn't huge, but it could be as good as you'll get until November.



Acer laptop with bag, mouse and security package £329 @ Tesco

Use voucher code TDX-WFTW to save £20. This is a fine back to school laptop deal from Tesco. The Acer ES1-571 15.6-inch laptop has 4GB of RAM and a large 1TB hard drive. It also comes with a handy laptop bag, mouse and a copy of McAfee Internet Security 2016. The current bank holiday sale, combined with the voucher above makes this bundle £50 cheaper than usual. Compare this offer with our other cheap laptop deals if you're looking for something a bit different.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 £695.20 @ Very - was £869

Note: to get this discount you need to sign up as a NEW customer and use the voucher code LQ6G6. We know, that's still expensive for a phone, but considering you're saving a massive £173.80, that's easily the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deal going for anyone looking to buy the new handset upfront. Overall, buying the Note 8 without a contract and pairing it with a cheap SIM only deal is the cheapest way to go. If you'd prefer spreading the cost with a contract, Adam's found the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-order deals.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge £449 @ John Lewis - includes 2 year warranty

With the newer Note 8 and S8 doing the rounds, we're starting to see some very appealing Galaxy S7 Edge deals. You can still save money by buying the handset upfront here, then pairing it with your own cheap SIM only deal. John Lewis has the S7 Edge in all colours (even blue!). You can get it in black or gold for a tenner less at Amazon, but then you're missing out on that tasty two year guarantee.

Google Pixel XL £449.99 @ Carphone Warehouse - save £50

Update: If you're not seeing the deal load properly when clicking through, type 'Pixel XL' into the search bar to get the price to pop, then choose the SIM free option. The next best deal for the leading large Google smartphone is £50 more at Currys during the bank holiday sales, but we're usually talking a few hundred more. This is fantastic value and way cheaper than going down the contract route. You could then pair this handset with a cheap SIM only deal . If you'd prefer spreading the cost with a contract though, Adam's found the best Google Pixel and Pixel XL deals.

Amazon Echo Dot £99.99 @ Amazon - was £149.99

That's a massive £50 discount on both the black and white version of Amazon's Alexa-ready smart speaker and the best price we've ever seen as the lowest it got around Black Friday was £120.

Amazon Echo Dot £39 @ Tesco - was £49.99

Use voucher code TDX-HMFR. We see this dip to £45 every other month or so, with the lowest £40 price being reserved for the Christmas shopping season. So £39 is a fantastic summer price for one of the best smart home speakers on the planet and a lot cheaper than the regular full-sized Echo above albeit at the cost of quieter (but still decent) speakers. If this sells out at Tesco, we've spotted it for £44.99 at Amazon, John Lewis and Very too.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot package £123.99 @ Argos - was £200

Compared to the usual prices for buying both version of the Amazon Echo speakers, you're saving £76. Factoring in the deals above though, it's more like £15. Still, this is the best bundle price we've ever seen. The link above is for the black tower speaker (then choose which Dot you want). Here's a link for the white Echo tower bundle.

Google Home £99 @ Currys, John Lewis, Argos - was £129

Google Home has faced stiff competition from the Amazon Echo devices, but it's arguably a better fit for you if you enjoy the Google/Android ecosystem already. Plus you can play the free version of Spotify on Google Home - Premium only on the Amazon Echo. We've seen this excellent price once or twice before, but rarely as the Google-flavoured smart speaker is usually £129.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with Type Cover £649 - was £749

With the newer version out now, Microsoft has unleashed a long overdue discount on the still excellent previous model. The Type cover is usually a separate purchase costing about £100. Compared to buying the Surface Pro 4 on its own, you're getting it for about £15. Want something for less? Take a look at our best cheap laptop deals.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse £23.99 - was £39.99

Use voucher code: ACC20. To get the code to work, you must opt for home delivery rather than store pickup. Currys already had a tempting price on this quality budget gaming mouse, but the voucher code pushes it way out in front of the competition for the best gaming mouse deal in the bank holiday sales.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock £39.99 - was £70

That's a heft discount on this stylish Philips alarm clock. The light it produces simulates the glow of a sunrise for a gentler way to wake up. The brightness increases over time rather than going full beam in your face first thing in the morning.

Sony HT-XT2 170W Sound Base £159 - was £189

The sound base fits under most TVs and can give your set some serious audio boost. Modern TV speakers have gone down the pan a bit nowadays as TVs go thinner than the previous generation. With 170w virtual surround sound though, this will add some much needed oomph. You're not limited to TV audio either as you can also stream music to the sound base.

Goodmans GDSB04BT60 60W Soundbar £39 - was £59

Use voucher code TDX-HMFR to save £5. If the sound base deal above is a bit pricey, but you still need something to give your TV's sound a kick up the arse then this is worth a shout at just £39. You'll finally be able to hear what Jason Statham is mumbling about when he's not kicking people through windows. Bluetooth connectivity is handy for playing music from your phone too. Want to check out the competition? Here are more of the best cheap soundbar deals.

Nintendo Switch £259.99 @ Tesco - save £20

Use voucher code TDX-WFTW to save £20. To be honest, Nintendo Switch deals have been so rare as the new console has been selling out straight away so we're surprised to see Tesco eager to knock £20 off an item that must be selling well anyway. Not that we're complaining as this is the best Nintendo Switch price in the UK!



PS4 Pro, 90 days PS+, 4 games, £329.99 @ Tesco

Ok, this one requires smashing multiple offers together. Use this link for a PS4 Pro bundle with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, than add the following items manually and they'll discount down to £349.99. So add: Doom, Fallout 4, Dishonored 2and 90 days PlayStation Plus. Then use the voucher code TDX-WFTW at checkout to knock another £20 off.

1TB Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 3, GTA V £229.99 @ Argos

We'd be taking a look at this Xbox One deal even if it was for the standard 500GB console. For the larger 1TB model though, this is an essential bundle if you're in the market for the Xbox One S. Forza Horizon is a gorgeous and fun racer too. This special offer even bundles in a copy of Grand Theft Auto V for free. Win sauce.

1TB Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 3, extra controller, chat pad £229.99 @ Tesco

Use voucher code TDX-WFTW to save £20. A similar deal to the one above, but arguably better if you'd prefer an extra controller. You're also getting an attachable chatpad accessory for a controller to. Simply use the link above and follow the individual steps to get this bundle.

Xbox One X pre-order £449.99 @ Argos

UK Xbox One X pre-orders have sold out at every retailer except for Argos. While we do think more stock will arrive at other retailers before the November 7 release date, it looks unlikely anyone will be offering any discounts. But if you want an Xbox One X at launch for sure, better safe than sorry and all that. Plus, you're getting the Project Scorpio Edition here, later pre-orders might just be the basic version.

PlayStation VR, PS4 camera, two games £339.99 @ John Lewis

This PlayStation VR bundle is packed with freebies. Not least the PS4 camera, which is an essential component of your PSVR setup - we're not being dramatic, it won't work without it. You're getting a pair of decent games in VR Worlds and Farpoint too. As it's John Lewis, there's also a two year warranty.

Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch controllers £399 @ Currys / Amazon

The deal has been around for a few weeks over summer, but it's a promotion due to end soon. Essentially, you're saving £100 each on the Oculus Rift headset and the excellent Oculus Touch controllers, making the bundle £200 cheaper than normal. It's the best Oculus Rift deal ever and makes it almost as affordable as PlayStation VR despite being widely regarded as a superior piece of kit on the PC.

Chromecast £19 @ Currys - was £30

Chromecast has always been a bit of a steal at just £30. So at £19, you really don't have any excuses. Chromecast allows you to watch content from your mobile or tablet on your TV, via a wireless signal. Clips or playlists on YouTube, video downloads, Netflix, Amazon Prime and video content bought or rented from the Google Play store all looks fantastic in smooth HD. If you're after something with a 4K kick instead though...

Chromecast Ultra £54 @ Currys - was £69

Discounts on the Chromecast Ultra are annoyingly rare and we always found the initial £69 price-tag a little steep given how cheap the regular Chromecast is. This bank holiday sale price is looking harder to resist though especially if you've been dying to get some more 4K content on your TV. Like the older Chromecast, you can stream content straight from your phone or tablet, but now in 4K (you'll probably need to upgrade your Netflix membership to get 4K though).

PlayStation VR | Farpoint | VR Worlds | PS+ sub | £329 @ Tesco

Tesco currently has an offer where you can get the PlayStation VR headset, Farpoint, VR Worlds and a 3-month PS Plus subscription for just £329 by ordering this PSVR bundle adding the headset and games to your baket via the three steps, then adding the PS Plus sub manually and then using the voucher code TDX-WFTW at checkout.

Sonic Mania Collector's Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) £79.99 @ Amazon

While technically not a deal as there's no discount, we thought we'd give this a mention as it's highly sought after and has been sold out for a while. If you just want the game, it's under £20 digitally, so this is all about the Collector's Edition goodies including an old school MegaDrive statue with Sonic on top and an golden ring that haves us feeling a bit Gollum-like to say the least. It's precious to us it is!

Beeline smart navigation for bikes £76.09 - was £99.99

Beeline is an innovative (and super cheap!) gadget that's essentially a basic sat nav for bicycles. Pop in your destination via the smartphone app you'll get easy to read arrow-based directions. It's super simple meaning you only need to glance at it to see which turns to make, making it easier to keep your eyes on the road and fellow road users. It's waterproof too. Simple, safe and over £20 cheaper than anywhere at Amazon this weekend.

Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones £129.99 - was £269.99

That's a big discount right there. We've seen these go for £150 on Amazon pre-owned. If you've been waiting a while to treat yourself to a quality pair of over-ear headphones, we don't think you'll see a better deal on these for some time. These were a popular pick last year on Black Friday and this deal has gone even cheaper, not bad at all for a pair of headphones that are often rated higher than ones costing over a grand.

Oral-B Smart Series 4000 Electric Toothbrush £37.99 @ Amazon - save £20

This is one the cheapest bank holiday deals we've seen on a decent rechargeable toothbrush in the popular Philips range. It uses a two-pin plug often found in bathrooms. If you don't have that socket there are plenty of cheap adapters online to charge it in a regular three-pin socket.

Russell Hobbs Windsor 4-slice toaster £19 @ Currys - was £39.99

Four-slice toasters are near essential if you and your loved ones all get up at the same time in the morning. Usually though you really have to spend silly money to get one that looks this good. Available in red, black or cream for half price, this has us hoping our exiting toaster gives up the ghost so we can treat ourselves to a bit of lush.

15% off Adobe Creative Cloud membership fees

We’ve teamed up with Adobe to offer you an exclusive 15% discount on Creative Cloud membership. So you'll pay just £42.46 a month for the first year instead of the usual price of £49.94. Don't worry about it expiring this weekend though, as the offer actually runs until September 20. Subscribers get full access to over 20 premium creative Adobe apps, including:

Stay tuned for the latest picks from the August bank holiday sales. We've got loads more items to add over the next few days.