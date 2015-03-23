Glass will make a comeback, says Google exec

Google Glass definitely flopped, but that doesn't mean it's dead.

The company's gone too far with Glass to drop it now, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told the Wall Street Journal.

And Glass is being overseen by a new strategist at the company, Nest CEO Tony Fadell, "to make it ready for users," Schmidt said.

He told The Wall Street Journal, "It is a big and very fundamental platform for Google. We ended the Explorer program and the press conflated this into us cancelling the whole project, which isn't true."

He also compared the project to another Google project claiming it's "like saying the self-driving car is a disappointment because it's not driving me around now. These things take time."

Down but not out

Google cancelled the Glass Explorer program in January, leading to speculation that Glass won't make a comeback.

This month Google X head Astro teller admitted that Glass got too much attention too early, fanning those flames.

Glassholes will be happy to hear more reassurances that the connected eyewear will return in some form down the line.

But what form it will take is still a mystery, and it sounds like we won't find out for a while.