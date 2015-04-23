Acer's new wearables are actually quite beautiful

When Acer debuted the Liquid Leap in 2014, there was a sense that this wasn't a category Acer was ready to gamble big on. Since then the company has made three new devices, the Liquid Leap Fit, Liquid Leap Active and the Liquid Leap Curve, and a decision that wearables is a place it definitely wants to be seen.

Annoyingly, press weren't allowed to try the new bands at the New york unveiling, so we can't tell you how good they are as fitness trackers. What we can say is that they all look rather nice.

We didn't think the original Liquid Leap was much of a looker but Acer knows that fashion is proving to be as important as function in this area. We're particularly fond of the customisable bands of the Leap Fit and Active (note the woven straps).