10 great gifts for runners

It's that time of year again: you've got a loved one who loves running, but you don't know what to get them... and you're sure you can't get them more socks.

Firstly - yes you can. We runners love socks, and the more expensive they are, generally, the more we'll love them. In fact, go nuts with all running gear - get the size right and we're jubilant that it's not slippers.

But perhaps you want to be a little more targeted, feel like you're getting them something they REALLY want. Have they been dropping hints about wishing they had a fitness tracker? Keep moaning about their headphones? These are the gifts to go for.

Or perhaps you've already forked out for their 'big present' and you're looking for some decent stocking fillers - I've got you covered there too.

Now, this is by no means an exhaustive list - when it comes to reviewing and ranking phones in the 'day job' I'll be superbly thorough. THIS list, however, is made up of things I've tested out or bought myself and can vouch for - I've stress tested it and it's still going, so that's got to be a good thing, right?