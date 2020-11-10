How to watch The Bachelorette online tonight: see Tayshia Adams' 2020 season 16 debut

If true love really is hard to find, nobody told ex-Bachelorette star Claire Crawley. Out with the old, in with the new and tonight we get introduced to a new bachelorette who's already a fan favorite. Read on as we explain how to watch The Bachelorette online tonight stream season 16, episode 5 of the show as we get to know Tayshia Adams.

Watch The Bachelorette online tonight Tonight's episode of the The Bachelorette goes out at 8pm ET/PT on ABC - just like it does nearly every Tuesday during the current run. Should you miss the live broadcast, you can stream the most recent episodes a day later through ABC.com – just enter your TV provider login details first. Not got cable? All is not lost! Register to an OTT service like FuboTV and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial. And don't forget - if you're abroad for whatever reason, a good VPN will let you tune in just like you would at home.

Season 16's initial leading lady made it a mere four episodes into the 2020 run of the hit show, having apparently found her man when the show halted production due to Covid-19 earlier in the year. At least she found the love of her life through the show - if rumors the beau in question is former NFL star Dale Moss are true, of course.

Replacement Bachelorette Adams is a 29-year-old phlebotomist by trade but also something of a TV personality by now, having appeared as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor (or sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, if you prefer). At the time, she fell for fellow contestant John Paul Jones and, while the two had an on-off relationship both during and after the show, she's now very much single as she gets ready to meet the eligible men of The Bachelorette 2020.

Among the male suitors are: 31-year-old Jason Foster, a former pro football lineman from Virginia; Zac Clark, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey; journalism professor Garin Flowers; male grooming specialist Blake Monar; and boy band manager Kenny Braasch, 39, from Chicago. Quite the motley group of hopefuls, in other words!

It feels like a whole new season of The Bachelorette starts tonight, and now Claire Crawley's reign of strip dodgeball terror is at an end, anything could happen! Expect romance, drama, and plenty of awkward eliminations. Follow our guide below to see the sparks fly - here's how to watch The Bachelorette season 16, episode 5 online tonight as Tayshia Adams her debut on the series.

Don't miss: how to watch This Is Us season 5 online

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online: stream in the US for FREE

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episode of The Bachelorette on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming:

FuboTV: a great value replacement to cable, Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its week-long free trial.

AT&T Now: this OTT service has numerous plans, the cheapest being $55 p/m for over 45 channels, or get a few dozen more channels and HBO Max too for $80 a month. You can take a 7-day free trial of the platform first, but it's worth noting that ABC is only available in select markets.

Hulu + Live TV: this involves one basic plan with over 65 channels plus on-demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available too. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream the show live, episodes of The Bachelorette are online to watch the day after the program airs.

YouTube TV: after your free trial period, you'll pay $64.99 a month for 85 channels, get unlimited cloud DVR storage, and lots more (in select markets only).

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 FREE online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air The Bachelorette 2020 on Tuesdays, but at exactly what time depends on where in Canada you’re watching from. If you miss the live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelorette airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

More TV goodness: watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, this ABC show isn’t carried on any UK streaming services. The best you can do right now is pay to watch old seasons on Amazon Video, yet even its library is lagging behind: the most recent instalment is season 13. So, you’ve got to ask yourself…how long can you wait for love? Anyone from countries like the US or Canada where it's possible to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online – via the ABC website or Citytv for example – can simply grab a VPN as described above to get access to this restricted content from anywhere. Note that a credit card registered to the country that the service is based in may be needed to register - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in Australia?

In a word, no. While the entirety of season 15 is available to stream on the Nine Network (and completely free), there’s no indication that the latest instalment will be available to watch on Australian TV anytime soon. This might be because they’ve already got their fill of on-screen romance, with an Antipodean version of the hit show airing now on 10 play. But again, anyone from abroad currently staying in Australia can follow our VPN advice as detailed above and watch The Bachelorette 2020 online no matter where you are.